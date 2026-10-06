The 27 Best Body Care Products of 2026, Tested by 101 Beauty Experts

Get to know the winners of the 2026 Marie Claire Beauty Awards.

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Published In Features
a selection of body care products on a black backdrop on a white ground
(Image credit: Fyodor Shiryaev)

Why is it that caring for the skin on your face is something we’ve turned into a highly optimized, multi-step daily ritual, but the skin on your body is an afterthought, performed on autopilot? There’s more skin from your neck down to your toes, but we often don’t give it a second thought until something draws our attention—strawberry skin, cracks, ingrowns, crepey texture.

There’s nothing "extra" about wanting to boost both your mood and the quality of your skin. While you may not want to get quite as expansive as your facial skincare routine, a regular body care regimen that consists of cleansing, exfoliating, hydrating, and protecting ensures you'll see both immediate benefits and skin that looks and feels better in the years to come. The 27 body care products among our 2026 Marie Claire Beauty Awards winners are our favorite ways to get there.

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How We Tested

To find the best beauty products of 2026, we enlisted 101 judges to test, play, and review over 3,200 submissions over nearly six months. We looked at craftsmanship, longevity, feel, ease-of-use, shade ranges, and more to determine what products are truly the most inventive, high-quality, and worth the price tag.

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The Editors

Marie Claire is committed to celebrating the richness and scope of women's lives. We're known for our award-winning features, thoughtful essays and op-eds, deep commitment to sustainable fashion, and buzzy interviews and reviews. Reaching millions of women every month, MarieClaire.com is an internationally recognized destination for celebrity news, fashion trends, beauty recommendations, and renowned investigative packages.