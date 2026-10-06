Why is it that caring for the skin on your face is something we’ve turned into a highly optimized, multi-step daily ritual, but the skin on your body is an afterthought, performed on autopilot? There’s more skin from your neck down to your toes, but we often don’t give it a second thought until something draws our attention—strawberry skin, cracks, ingrowns, crepey texture.
There’s nothing "extra" about wanting to boost both your mood and the quality of your skin. While you may not want to get quite as expansive as your facial skincare routine, a regular body care regimen that consists of cleansing, exfoliating, hydrating, and protecting ensures you'll see both immediate benefits and skin that looks and feels better in the years to come. The 27 body care products among our 2026 Marie Claire Beauty Awards winners are our favorite ways to get there.
Best Body Bar
Flamingo Estate
Green Goddess Soap Brick
We have a well-documented love affair with Flamingo Estate’s Soap Bricks. These chonky body cleansers are made with botanicals, minerals, and nourishing oils that make your skin feel heavenly. While the Morning Exfoliating Peppermint has been our usual soap of choice (nothing says wake up like a shot of sharp peppermint and the exfoliating power of Big Sur sea salt in the morning), we’ve noticed we’ve been reaching more and more for the aromatic Green Goddess soap. With its infusion of basil, mint, rosemary, and pea tendrils, Green Goddess is what we imagine Ina Garten’s garden smells like—abundantly green, fresh, and herbaceous. It’s booth soothing and refreshing. Scientists have shown that “green odors” like herbs and leaves have anxiolytic benefits (read: can reduce anxiety and stress responses), so adding this to your everything shower is like a mini mental health day while you wash.
Best Body Butter
CORPUS
Body Butter: Nº Green
A body butter that’s both ultra-rich and airy light, this whipped formula has everything you’d want from a face moisturizer (a proprietary emulsion of facial-grade moisturizers like tremella mushroom, quick absorption, no greasy after-feel) with the benefits of an elite body hydrator (nourishing oils and botanical butters, an addictive citrus and spice aroma) in one gorgeous formula. “It’s creamy, sinks in quickly, and has a divine smell,” says Marie Claire Beauty Director Hannah Baxter. “Even when my skin was still desperately dry from the winter, it felt soothed and stupid soft after I applied this post-shower.”
Best Body Deodorant
PHLUR
Father Figure Deodorant
The lush fig, waterlily, iris flower, jasmine dew, skin musks, and Madagascar vanilla aroma from this deo didn’t have to go so hard, but we’re really glad it did. Swiping this on delivers the barest hint of the rich scent, giving you just enough fragrance without battling it out with any other scented products you might have on. It doesn’t hurt that the deodorant itself is so effective—it combines salicylic acid with arrowroot powder and zinc ricinoleate to both neutralize odor and absorb it, ensuring you stay fresh without the potential irritation. It also moisturizes, smooths, and brightens underarm skin, ensuring your pits look and feel incredible. “Even after a hot yoga class, my pits smelled and felt great,” says Marie Claire contributor Pia Velasco. “This is the one I find myself reaching for over and over again. The formula feels comfortable on my pits and the smell is noticeable enough to mask but subtle enough not to overpower.”
Best Body Exfoliator
Soft Services
Green Banana Buffing Bar
The scent of green banana is a more sophisticated way to get in on the banana beauty product trend. Trouble is, not many brands have embraced the more refined version, which is honestly, well, bananas. Fortunately, there’s this exfoliating bar from Soft Services. Sweet (but not saccharine) with an undertone of grassiness, the Green Banana Buffing Bar is such a faithful recreation, we have to remind our brains that it’s a body product and not a snack when we first unwrap it. While those with ultra-sensitive skin might want to skip this one, those of us looking to eradicate strawberry skin, KP bumps, ingrowns, rough patches, and dullness will find its smoothing powers unmatched. It uses super-fine sanding crystals that have been compressed in a moisturizing shea butter, aloe, and glycerin base. Use it on clean, wet skin, massaging it in circular motions anywhere you want to get smooth. The harder your press, the more intense the exfoliation. “Wonderful for KP, textured elbows and knees, and was AMAZINGGGG for feet,” says NYC-based esthetician Brittany Whitfield-Morrison. “Like a built-in pumice but gentle and effective.”
Best Body Lotion
OHMIA
Red Bean Korean Body Lotion
Have you ever looked at a red bean bao bun and thought, “gee, I wish my skin could look this plump and glowy.” No? Just us? Well, even if bao skin wasn’t one of your beauty goals, you should still add this Korean body lotion from OHMIA to your cart. It uses antioxidant-rich Korean red bean extract, plus ginseng, hyaluronic acid, peptides, and caffeine to instantly rehydrate the skin as it smooths rough spots, softens lines, and delivers a visible luminosity to your skin—all while feeling ultra-lightweight and absorbing in seconds. “This was really lovely,” says Marie Claire contributor Sophia Vilensky. “I loved the weight of this—extremely hydrating and left my skin feeling smooth and plush.”
Best Body Oil
Moroccanoil
Shimmering Body Oil
The all-star list of oils in this spray-on hydrator (avocado, olive, sesame, and argan, to be specific) leave your skin touchably soft, improving tone and texture as it helps fortify your skin barrier to create more lasting hydration. It’s also infused with a hint of shimmer in the form of pearlescent minerals that create a soft luminescence, reviving dull and tired legs, arms, and everywhere in between. Your skin will have that radiant glow of health that makes everyone think you’ve been on a wellness retreat for a week. “It’s a super nourishing oil blend so your skin is left so soft, with a very pretty shimmer that’s not too sparkly,” says Marie Claire contributor Brooke Knappenberger.
Best Body Self-Tanner
BondiSandsUSA
Liquid Gold Self Tanning Foam
Finding the right self-tanner these days is less about avoiding one that’s going to turn you orange (although that’s definitely something to look out for) and more about finding the one that will work best with your natural tones. Self-tanning formulas have advanced so much in the past decade that they can be personalized to compliment not only your skin color, but your undertones as well. Nobody does that better than Bondi Sands. The Australian brand has perfected the sunkissed look for all skin tones to ensure your faux glow looks au naturel. With everything from Light/Medium to Golden to Ultra Dark, there’s an option for every type of tan. The coconut-scented foam not only develops and locks in your new hue after an hour (thanks to the brand’s ColourLock Accelerator technology) but helps prevent transfer in the process. No more worrying about wearing light colors or sleeping on white sheets on self-tanning day.
Best Hydrating Body Serum
Uni
24-Hour Hydrating Body Serum
If you’ve never been one for lotions, this moisturizing body serum might just be the answer to your dehydration woes. While some people find lotions and body butters to be sticky, or heavy, or greasy (or all of the above) the serum texture of this 24-hour hydrator delivers deep moisture to the skin without the weight and residue. It has Australian lime caviar to gently exfoliate, a unique marine complex to create long-lasting hydration, and antioxidant-rich Australian kakdu plum to help improve skin elasticity over time. “I'm obsessed with this serum and how quickly and easily it applies—even on wet skin,” raves Knappenberger. “It has an ultra-lightweight feel but delivers the same amount of hydration you'd get from a rich body cream. As a lazy girl, I love that you don't have to dry off to apply it. I apply it while I'm still in the shower on wet skin, and by the time I towel dry, my skin feels softer and smoother.”
Best Retinol Body Serum
OSEA
Dream Bio-Retinol Body Serum
You know retinol can work wonders for your face, so why not score those same skin-renewing , smoothing, and brightening rewards for the skin below your neck? This retinol body serum from OSEA makes it so easy to include a retinol step in your body routine. The bedtime treatment has a proprietary blend of algae-derived bio-retinol and red algae to make skin look and feel firmer, smoother, and more radiant. Magnesium helps soothe the skin and lavender gets your head in a restful kind of vibe, so you can doze off while the lightweight serum goes to work reducing the signs of stress on your skin.
Best Body Shimmer
Vacation
Grand Cuvée Shimmer Oil SPF 30 Sunscreen
Listen, we know that shimmering body oil isn’t everyone’s cup of tea. Maybe you’ve been burned by previous iterations that left every last surface of your home covered in sparkles. Or maybe you’re not looking to imitate a disco ball. We get it. We were once you. But then we gave a very skeptical spritz of this SPF body oil from Vacation to our legs and suddenly we were shimmering body oil converts. It’s packed with good-for-your-bod ingredients like hyaluronic acid, bisabolol, peptides, and vitamin E, for smooth and replenished skin, plus an SPF 30 to keep it that way. The multidiminesional rose gold shimmer it’s infused with is less club kid glitter and more subtle radiance. It doesn’t flake off or leave a trail behind us on every surface we touch, like some kind of sparkle slug—it simply creates a naturally luminous look wherever we spray it.
Best Solid Body Sunscreen
Shiseido
Ultimate Sun Protector Clear Stick Spf 60+
In theory, solid sunscreen sticks make total sense— they’re a hands-free way to nail reapplication and keep skin protected when you’re out and about. In practice, it’s a little more complicated. The ones we’ve tried in the past have either left behind a chalky look or felt so greasy we were afraid our bathing suit straps would slip right off our shoulders. Not so with this compact beauty from Japanese brand Shiseido. The stick itself is clear, so it goes on completely transparent as it helps give you a boost of SPF 60 protection. It glides on effortlessly over top of bare skin, your previous sunscreen application, or even makeup without creating a greasy pool of despair on your forehead, shoulders, back of hands, or wherever you use it. Best of all for you outdoorsy types, it has the brand’s signature SynchroShield technology, which strengthens the sunscreen’s protective veil when it comes in contact with water, sweat, or heat.
Best Spray Body Sunscreen
BLUE LIZARD AUSTRALIAN SUNSCREEN
Sensitive Mineral Sunscreen Spray SPF 50+
Reapplying body sunscreen in public is not for the shy. If you want to avoid the dreaded bikini line burns, you need to make sure you get that additional layer all up in your nooks and crannies. Short of stripping naked and re-slathering (which, hey, if that’s your thing—and you’re in Europe—knock yourself out) the next best thing to keep your skin protected during extended periods outdoors is with a spray SPF. We love this one from Blue Lizard because it not only is from one of the most trusted and expert-beloved body SPF brands, but it’s water-resisitant and safe for sensitive skin. It also dries as sheer as you’re going to get with a zinc formula (meaning those with skin tones deeper than Fitzpatrick 1 will see a hint of that white cast on their skin) because as NYC esthetician Madalaina Conti explains, with any non-nano zinc oxide formula, you can’t get it completely cast-free. “Which is ok—it's zinc, that's expected,” she says.
Best Body Treatment
AmLactin
KP Bumps Be Gone Cream
Keratosis pilaris—also known as KP, strawberry skin, or chicken skin (rude, but accurate) is one of those annoying and weird-but-natural things the body does when you’ve inadvertantly pissed it off. These rough, red bumps like to show up all over the body, but tend to be concentrated on your arms, legs, and booty. While not necessarily harmful, they do feel rough and scratchy and don’t respond well to traditional moisturizers. Because they are a build-up of keratin, they need a specialized body treatment like this no-frills one from Amlactin. It gently exfoliates with 15 percent lactic acid, plus hydrating glycerin. Massage it in and you’ll see those bumps soften and smooth until they are nothing but a bad memory.
Best Body Wash
BEIIN
The Everything Wash
Winning the crown of best body wash from our testers is an impressive endeavor. That’s because we expect our wash to do all of the things—clean (obvi), hydrate, refresh, and smell really freaking good. So you know this aptly named body wash from BEIIN truly impressed us because it checked off the laundry list of qualities we look for in a product that takes center stage in our shower routine. The creamy formula has squalane, aloe vera, colloidal oat protein, and green tea to strengthen the skin barrier as it washes away grime and excess oil to ensure skin stays hydrated. The soft scent of palmarosa, neroli, and cedarwood works for both morning and evening showerers and the formula can also be used as a hand wash. It truly does, wait for it…everything.
Best Acne Body Wash
method
Micro Buffing Body Wash Tonic
If you’re prone to body breakouts, standard body wash won’t cut it. To help keep those deep, painful pimples that come with body acne, you need a double-duty wash like this exfoliating option from method. Infused with both chemical (AHA and PHA) and physical (bamboo dust) exoliators, it dissolves and dislodges dead skin to help prevent the build-up that can lead to zits in the first place. The micro-buffing texture helps keep skin smooth and soft while also reducing redness and ensuring you don’t irritate already cranky skin.
Best Deodorant
Degree
Clinical 5x Ultra Dry Spray
Do you need 96 hours of sweat protection and odor elimination? Probably not, but at least with this high-performance stink stopper you know your deo isn’t going to quit on you after one hot yoga class. The mad scientists at Degree created this spray formula to tackle five different kinds of sweat (yes, apparently not all sweat is created equal). We’re talking stress sweat, heat sweat, workout sweat, pressure sweat, and even thrill sweat, for those of you that like to live dangerously. It gives you a long-lasting fragrance, wetness protection, and odor control through the day and night (and then some). “10/10—kept me fresh on the hottest day and smells delicious,” says Marie Claire beauty writer Ariel Baker. “New favorite product in my entire routine.”
Best Aluminum-Free Deodorant
Each & Every Company
Zen State
Finding an aluminum-free deodorant that actually handles odor can be a bit of a Sisyphean task—you find one and love the smell, swipe it on and are tentatively optimistic, then wind up smelling like old gym socks by the afternoon. Rinse and repeat. We worried that this bergamot and green tea option from conscious brand Each & Every might be another letdown (nothing that smells this good typically performs like we need it to) but to our pleasant surprise it actually did everything it promised it would. Not only did it eliminate odor without using aluminum, baking soda, or artificial fragrance, it also had serious staying power. It goes on creamy but leaves your underarms soft and dry, and it lasts for up to 72 hours to keep you fresh. No irritation, no redness, and no stinky sock smell.
Best Electric Razor
Fur
Trim System
Since first trying this sleek electric razor from Fur, we find ourselves asking why hair removal hasn’t always been this easy. The 2-in-1 trimmer and shaver has a high speed motor and ceramic blades that ensure you get the perfect groom no matter what look you’re going for. Like it bare? This can take you down to the skin without giving you razor burn or bumps in the process. Prefer a little off the top? It’s got three lengths to choose from so you can customize your cut. It’s safe for your whole body, from your nether regions and your underarms to your legs and your face. And, with its rust-resisitant blades and water-resistant body, you can take it with you in the shower for an easy clean-up grooming session—it’s even got a built-in light to help you see every last hair.
Best Razor
Skaura
Body Shaving Kit
This razor from Skaura is simultaneously the most beautiful and the weirdest looking hair removal device we’ve ever encountered. The zinc alloy handle is sleek and modern, but it’s the adaptable handle that makes this shiny razor stand out. The brand uses a patented finger rest that allows you to place your fingers directly behind the blade. This allows you to better control the pressure on your skin and lets you be more precise with where you place it. The result is less nicks and cuts and the closest shave you’ve ever encountered. It takes a little bit of time to master (it is an entirely new way to do something you’ve most likely been doing for decades), but once you get the hang of it, you won’t be able to go back to grasping a razor by the handle.
Best Hair Removal Device
Braun
Skin I·expert Smart IPL
Sick of shaving and waxing? Bring the laser hair removal experience home with this high-tech tool from Braun. With just two treatments a month for three months, you can get a smooth, hair-free finish for up to two years. The updated version of the brand’s bestselling Skin i-expert device features a skin-tone and hair-color sensor that will adjust the 10 power levels to safely and most effectively zap your hair. It comes with four interchangeable treatment heads to target everywhere from your toes to your legs. One full-body session can be done in just 10 minutes and you’ll see results after the first treatment.
Best At-Home Wax
Sliick
Pro Wax Warmer
Waxing at home takes an iron will and a high tolerance for pain—ripping your hair out from the root in large strips is not for the faint of heart. While it's still one of the most effective ways to keep skin smooth for longer, it’s a process that could benefit from being a touch (ok, a lot) more user-friendly. Which is what we love about the wax warmer from Sliick. It's got a digital temperature control to keep your wax at a consistent temperature for the duration of your waxing session and holds over 16 ounces of wax at a time, for those of you who like the full-on dolphin skin look. It works with both can and bead wax to create a caramel-like consistency that stays at the perfect temp for as long as you need it. We can’t make it any less painful to rip those strips off, but at least this device can help make the whole process a lot less messy and annoying.
Best Foot Cream
O'Keeffe's
Healthy Feet Foot Cream
We know talking about cracked feet and callouses isn’t the sexiest of beauty topics, but your feet deserve some beauty love just as much as the rest of your body. They very rarely get a break and we put them in some of the most torturous of scenarios—crammed into high heels, running miles a day, standing around for hours. Those cracks, callouses, and dry patches are their way of saying help. You don’t need to run out for a pricey pedicure (although we’ll never say no to a mani/pedi date) to give them the relief they’re begging for. Instead, just be sure to have a jar of this foot care staple handy—the thick, no-frills formula has glycerin, allantoin, paraffin, and urea to deliver a concentrated dose of healing moisture. Even the most traumatized heels will look and feel baby soft after a week of slathering this on nightly.
Best Hand Cream
Havyn
Comforting Collagen Hand Cream - Grace
One of our favorite ways to de-stress and re-center is to take a hand cream break. When we’re feeling overwhelmed or agitated, we take a deep breath and reach for this collagen-infused hand cream from Havyn. Taking the time to massage this dermatologist-tested, skin-restoring cream is a moment of zen that helps us keep our sanity when things get overwhelming. That’s probably why we always have a tube of the fresh rain, morning dew, and green apple scented hand moisturizer within easy reach—at our desk, in our purse, in our car, and on our bedside table. “I really enjoyed this hand cream and felt it left my skin silky in texture but not overly greasy,” says Kristina Collins, MD, FAAD, a board-certified dermatologist based in Austin. “It’s efficacious enough for use by a dermatologist, but pretty and modern enough to look great next to hand soap in my guest bathroom. Everyone in my office loved it and even my kids enjoyed using it.”
Best Hand Sanitizer
gemi
Hand Sanitizer + Serum — Elysium
We’re so glad that hand sanitizers have evolved from those nose-burning rubbing alcohol formulas of years past. Case in point: This serum sanitizer from Korean brand Gemi Beauty. It has nourishing botanicals like centella asiatica, panthenol, propanediol, and camellia sinensis leaf extract to hydrate skin and a creamy vanilla and floral aroma that delicately scents your hands—all while killing 99.9 percent of germs. “It smells heavenly,” says Dara Spearman, MD, a board-certified dermatologist in Fort Wayne, Indiana. “It’s very lightweight, works well without leaving a residue, and it doesn't dry my skin out at all.”
Best Ingrown Hair Treatment
Flamingo
Ingrown Spot Treatment
We can’t prove it, but we’re pretty sure the phrase “adding insult to injury” was coined by someone dealing with razor bumps. If it wasn’t bad enough to drag a sharp blade or drip hot wax over your most sensitive bits, you then have to suffer the indignity of red, painful bumps as the hair grows back in and decides, JK, I’d rather grow sideways into the skin instead of out of it. It’s in those instances that we let this spot treatment from Flamingo work its magic. Tested by both derms and gynos, it contains white willow bark extract and lactic acid to exfoliate away dead skin build-up that can clog the hair follicle, plus aloe vera and bisabolol to calm redness and soothe irritation. It won’t leave your skin feeling sticky, so it can be used daily or whenever you need relief.
Best Neck Treatment
Olay
Regenerist Face & Neck Lifting Treatment
A neck cream that doubles as a manual massage, Olay really outdid themselves with this chest and neck firming cream. It blends repairing peptides with NAD+ to help strengthen cellular bonds to lift, firm, and smooth the skin as it helps visibly minimize the look of wrinkles and volume loss. But what made us fall in love with this neck cream over all the others was the combination of that powerhouse formula with a built-in roller applicator that cools the skin for an instant depuff and sculpts your contours with every pass. Safe for the delicate neck and chest area, it creates the look of a tighter and more toned jawline and irons out your tech neck. Plus it’s really, really fun to put on.
Best Body Care Innovation
HigherDOSE
Red Light Shower Filter - Polished Brass
We’ve seen pretty much every iteration of red light there is—panels, masks, helmets, gloves, blankets. But LED showerhead was not something we had on our beauty bingo cards. So it’s no wonder this device from HigherDOSE blew our beauty-loving minds—it combines two things we love into one never-before-seen (or imagined) product. The chic showerhead (we’re partial to the polished brass finish ourselves) instantly classes up your bathroom, but it’s more than just a pretty face. It has 10-stage water filtration to remove chlorine, microplastics, heavy metals, and volatile organic compounds (VOCs), helping to support both skin and scalp health.
Heavy metals are notorious for stripping away moisture from the skin as well as sapping your hair of oils and messing with your salon color. Surrounding the shower spray is a halo of detachable LEDs that use two clinically tested wavelengths—650nm red and 850nm near-infrared)—to deliver all the benefits of LED to your scalp and skin without any extra steps. You can even detach the LED and use it as a red light ring for non-wash days. It’s got a remote control timer to set your treatments to 5, 10, or 15-minute sessions and has a seven-hour battery life.
“This is worth the investment,” says Marie Claire contributor Ruby Ford-Dunker. “It's perfect for habit stacking and bringing wellness into a daily practice. I have a tiny NYC bathroom, yet the luxe gold shower head and moody red light makes it feel much more elegant. The water pressure offers a rain-like stream, not to mention, the red light sessions pace your showers, helping you be mindful of time. My favorite thing? The filtered water, which leads to a range of beauty benefits when paired with the red light. This may just be my favorite tested item!”
Why Trust Marie Claire
For more than 30 years, Marie Claire has been an internationally recognized destination for news, fashion, and beauty trends, investigative packages, and more. When it comes to the products Marie Claire recommends, we take your faith in us seriously. Every product that we feature comes personally recommended by a Marie Claire writer or editor, or by an expert we’ve spoken to firsthand.
To find the best beauty products of 2026, we enlisted 101 judges to test, play, and review over 3,200 submissions over nearly six months. We looked at craftsmanship, longevity, feel, ease-of-use, shade ranges, and more to determine what products are truly the most inventive, high-quality, and worth the price tag.
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