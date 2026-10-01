So many skincare products take an annoyingly long time to show results. Retinol? Buckle up for at least three months. Salicylic acid? Pores will clear up, but it’s going to be a hot minute. And so on and so forth. That’s probably why I get so giddy when I find a product that works damn near instantly. My latest discovery, the Dr. Barbara Sturm Super Anti-Aging Face Mask Rich, removes all signs of puffiness and exhaustion from my face in just 20 minutes—lightning fast by normal skincare product standards.
The formula itself is fascinating to my beauty editor brain. It starts out as a cream; in fact, it almost has a clay- or plaster-like texture. As you sit with it, the formula starts to separate and transform. Grab the accompanying gua sha that comes in the pack, start with a little lymphatic drainage, and the texture transforms into a hydrating oil that somehow makes the little fine lines on my forehead plump right up, while simultaneously making the rest of my face appear less puffy.
I’m very into it. To read my full review and shop the mask that seems to be solving all my skin problems, keep scrolling.
Dr. Barbara Sturm
Super Anti-Aging Face Mask Rich
What's In the Dr. Barbara Sturm Super Anti-Aging Face Mask Rich Formula?
She’s not like other face masks! The cream-to-oil design is very unique and intentional. It’s able to clean gunk out of pores, plump skin, smooth fine lines, and add hydration all at once. Think of it as if a clay mask, a hydrating mask, and a brightening mask had a baby. The brand also invested in clinical studies that prove it increases skin elasticity by 84 percent in just five uses. The how boils down to the ingredient profile. Let’s get into it.
- Biofermented Purslane: This is a recurring ingredient in Dr. Sturm’s line and I suspect why my sensitive skin loves all her products so much. Purslane is a leafy green bland with anti-inflammatory and soothing properties. Think of it like a calming, cool drink of water for your face.
- Hyaluronic Acid Complex and Barley Extract: The benefits of hyaluronic acid are pretty well known—it’s a powerhouse hydrator. When combined with barley extract and lipids though, it’s able to plump up fine lines pretty noticeably—and quickly. It’s not a Botox replacement, but it will make the lines that become present with dehydration disappear fairly instantly.
- Japanese Camella Oil and Passionfruit Oil: There’s a suppleness that skin has when you’re well nourished, well rested, and well hydrated. I rarely accomplish that trifecta on my own, but this powerhouse duo helps skin achieve the same look.
How Do I Use Dr. Barbara Sturm’s Super Anti-Aging Face Mask Rich?
I was actually pretty confused at the jump, so let me walk you through it. When you open the tub, the texture almost feels a bit like wet plaster. Then you put a thin layer straight onto the skin. At first, I thought it was going to dry out and become clay-like—I was totally wrong. Over the course of 20 minutes the cream starts to separate and liquefy into an oil that becomes more slippery the more you touch it.
Once you start to see the texture changing, you’ll want to grab the gua sha that comes in the package. I like to stimulate my lymph nodes with a quick little tapping motion and then get to work draining excess fluid from my face. I start with the jawline, work my way up to the side of my nose, and go gently under my eye. Remember, always drag out and down. After around 10 minutes, most of the white cream should have emulsified into an oil, and you can pat the remainder into your skin.
Is the Dr. Barbara Sturm Super Anti-Aging Face Mask Rich Worth It?
The products in this line aren’t cheap, but they do work better than almost any other brand I’ve tried (in my opinion, it’s easily one of the best for sensitive skin types), which helps me rationalize the $225 cost. It has a luxury price point, but I do feel like I’m getting my money’s worth. Plus, it’s basically a two-for-one: a face mask and a heavy-duty gua sha.
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The two-pronged approach makes such a world of difference. I wake up puffy on the regular and when I use the mask and gua sha in tandem, I genuinely look like a new person in just 20 minutes time. No matter what occurred the night prior—too much alcohol, too many French fries, or too little sleep—my skin always looks like the healthiest, glowiest version of itself after applying this. I have a 10-hour flight tomorrow and I have a feeling this is going to come in handy—big time.
Shop My Other Favorite Dr. Barbara Sturm Products
Dr. Barbara Sturm
Face Cream
Whenever my skin is behaving kind of funky, I know this is going to calm everything down. I use it during the spring and summer, and swap to the rich formula in the fall and winter.
Dr. Barbara Sturm
Glow Cream
I use this every single morning. It's a combo of the Glow Drops and Face Cream—basically, it's two-for-one and half the price for a super dewy complexion.
Dr. Barbara Sturm
Eye Cream
If you're in the market for an eye cream that really helps with dark circles, this is the one for you. You'll notice a major difference in just a couple weeks.
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