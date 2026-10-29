Team Marie Claire Beauty and I have a running joke that they've never actually seen my natural skin tone. The culprit, you ask? Self-tanner. I may be Italian and come from a family of gorgeous olive complexions, but somehow, that gene skipped right over me. Unless I decide to roast in the sun for eight hours—which, hi, beauty editor here, absolutely not—I'm incredibly fair. And while there's nothing wrong with embracing your natural skin tone, I've committed myself to a rather strict self-tanning routine to fake the glow the rest of my bloodline was blessed with. At this point, I'm pretty sure I've convinced everyone it's natural.
With a routine as dedicated as mine, though, there's one part I haven't quite mastered: the dreaded fading period. I'm talking patchy legs, uneven color, and a whole lot of scrubbing to get back to square one. No fun. My usual solution involves a super-rough exfoliating towel, which admittedly gets the job done, but also leaves me with seriously irritated, pissed-off skin. Enter my latest beauty discovery: the Coco & Eve Tan Prep and Erase Scrub, a product that manages to remove my leftover self-tanner without making my skin pay for it. Let me explain how well the new launch works.
Together, these ingredients create a surprisingly rich, luxurious scrub that doesn't feel nearly as abrasive as you'd expect from something designed to remove a stubborn tan. But can we talk about the scent for a second? The brand calls it "Golden Mango Melt," a blend of juicy mango and pineapple with coconut milk, warm vanilla, and sandalwood. It's giving tropical smoothie at a very expensive resort.
How Do I Use the Coco & Eve Tan Prep and Erase Scrub?
Unlike your typical body scrub, this one gets to work before you even step into the shower. Start by applying it directly to dry skin, concentrating on wherever your old tan needs to go. I'll admit, the thicker consistency takes a little extra effort to spread without water, but nothing I'd consider a dealbreaker. Once it's on, leave it for 60 seconds to let the formula do its thing. Luckily, the incredible smell makes that minute pretty enjoyable.
Then hop into the shower and gently massage the scrub into your skin using circular motions. This is where things get good. As I started buffing, I could actually see the leftover self-tanner lifting off my skin and rinsing away with the water. And I wasn't putting nearly as much elbow grease into it as I normally would. The real test, though, came after I stepped out of the shower. My skin felt soft and smooth, without the stinging, angry aftermath I've come to expect from my usual fake tan removal routine.
Is the Coco & Eve Tan Prep and Erase Scrub Worth It?
Whether you're on a weekly self-tanning schedule like me or just get the occasional spray tan before a big event, I'd argue this deserves a spot in your shower. Of all the methods I've tried, it's easily been one of the gentlest ways to get rid of that lingering, uneven color without irritating my skin in the process.
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I will offer one caveat: This is more of an end-of-the-week tan reset than an emergency removal solution. When my color is already on its last legs, it works beautifully to clear away what's left and prep my skin for another application. But if you've just walked out of a spray tan appointment looking three shades darker than you intended, I wouldn't expect it to erase the whole thing in one go.
As for me? Between this scrub and my beloved tanning sleep sack (yes, I’m that extra), I think I've finally perfected my faux-glow routine. Now, if only I'd inherited the olive skin in the first place, I could have saved myself a whole lot of effort.
My Other Favorite Self-Tanning Essentials
Tan Fan
Self Tan Sleep Sac in Pink
The famous sleep sack that protects my sheets from tanner stains at all costs.
Coco & Eve
Sunny Honey Velvet Self Tan Application Mitt
This tanning mitt is one of the softest on the market and makes it easy to blend out the color.
PATRICK TA
Body Brush
For hands, ankles, feet, and anywhere else that tends to be a little trickier to blend, the Patrick Ta body brush removes the hassle.
Lux Unfiltered
Summer Skin Hydrating Gradual Self-Tanning Body Cream in Santal
To extend the life of my tan, I love to use this gradual tanner from Lux Unfiltered. The moisturizing formula keeps my skin soft and smooth.
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Siena Gagliano is the Beauty Editor at Marie Claire, where she writes and edits reported features, trend stories, and expert-backed shopping roundups. Before joining the team full-time, she was an editor at Cosmopolitan, where she specialized in SEO-first beauty content and commerce strategy. Her bylines have also appeared in Allure, ELLE, Bustle, Well+Good, Popsugar, andWomen's Health, covering everything from the best products for brighter, glowier skin to the science behind face mapping. Curious about the behind-the-scenes magazine life and her go-to beauty picks? Follow her on Instagram at @sienagagliano.