Milk bath nails are still a favored manicure amongst Hollywood’s A-listers and Sofia Vergara is the latest celebrity to champion the trend . On Jan. 15, the actor was spotted in New York City wearing a monochromatic three-piece outfit featuring a burgundy blazer, matching pants, and a long trench coat. Black boots and a grey Yves Saint Laurent clutch complemented the look, but it was her soft, cloudy manicure that tied the whole look together.

Minimal, yet impactful, Vergara’s nails were cut and filed into a short square shape, further proof that shorter nails are here to stay. True to the trend, she then opted for a milky-white color on each finger, before using a clear top coat to seal in that glassy shine.

Milk bath nails have been trending in Hollywood for the past two years and just like the French manicure , it seems as if they will be around for the foreseeable future. In the same vein as bubble bath nails , this version is meant to mimic the ritual said to have been popularized by Cleopatra, as she believed that bathing in milk would improve her skin's appearance and texture .

(Image credit: Getty Images)

While this manicure won’t exactly transform your skin, milk bath nails are a simple nail look that is also extremely elegant. Plus, they compliment practically any outfit that you can dream of, whether you’re heading into the office or on a night out. Perhaps the best part of this trend is how easy it is to achieve at home—simply take a preferred base color and add a combination of white and a topcoat until you get your preferred opacity. If you’re like me and that sounds entirely like too much work, we went ahead and found the best nail polishes that can give you a chic milk bath manicure in minutes.

Essie Nail Polish in In My Sandbox $6.50 at Amazon Essie's In My Sandbox is a gorgeous milky shade that toes the line between pink and white—perfect for someone who wants the best of both the milk bath and bubble bath trends.

Sally Hansen Color Therapy Nail Polish - Well Well Well 9.99 at Ulta Want a milk-bath manicure that's a little more on the nose? One or two coats of "Well Well Well" from Sally Hansen will deliver the perfect milky manicure in minutes.

Les Mains Hermès, Nail Polish, Rose Porcelaine $59 at Hermes For a milk bath manicure that lets you play with opacity, Rose Porcelaine from Hermès allows you to sheer out your polish or get that full milky effect, depending on how much of it you use.