Selena Gomez's most recent manicure is proof that you don't have to go over the top with nail art to take part in some of summer 2025's biggest nail trends. The Only Murders in the Building star appeared on an episode of ABC's Match Game this week, where she wore a pastel manicure that's so pretty, it almost made me rethink my French manicure.

According to Gomez's longtime manicurist, Tom Bachik, her nails were painted a "dreamy lilac" color—essentially a very light purple. Via Instagram, Bachik revealed he used a Tweezerman nail care set before painting her nail beds with Aprés Gel Colour polish in the shade "Aster Family."

Soft lilac is one of several nail colors that experts previously predicted will be extremely popular this summer, along with other pastel-forward designs like Italian summer nails and aura nails. Celebrity nail artist Elle Gerstein previously told Marie Claire that pale purple is one of her go-to hues in the summer because it's soft and "can play neutral" on olive skin tones.

To mimic Gomez's soft manicure, consider trying out the colors ahead.

Apres Aster Family $15 at Beyond Polish As mentioned above, this is the exact shade that Bachik used on Gomez. It's a gel formula, so cure it for at least 30 seconds with an LED lamp after you apply a few coats. Chanel Immortelle $33 at chanel Make sure to follow this luxe formula with a strong top coat to boost its staying power. Manucurist Wisteria $14 at us.manucurist.com This easy-on-your-nails formula dries fast and is made with plant-based ingredients like potato, corn, yuca. and cotton.

