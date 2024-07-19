This summer’s nail trends haven't failed to keep us guessing. We’ve decided to take inspiration from foods galore: Butter yellow is popping up left, right, and sideways; Hailey Bieber's farmers market nails brought teeny tiny product to her fingertips; and backyard garden veggies inspired Kylie Jenner’s latest manicure. Jump over to the other end of the spectrum, and you’ll find what’s perhaps the sleekest, most sophisticated nail moment of all time. The bubble bath nail trend—defined by a pink-white-cloudy color combination you’d find overflowing from a porcelain tub—has been experiencing a second life this summer, making its way to Selena Gomez, Jennifer Lopez, and Kaia Gerber’s nails.

“The bubble bath manicure is the answer to the question, How would a ‘clean girl’ do her nails in 2024?” celebrity nail artist Rita Remark tells me. Despite the trend’s current surge (there are over 56 million posts for #bubblebathnails on TikTok), the color combination has been around for decades.

In fact, it has pretty strong roots in the royal family, with Meghan Markle and Princess Kate often wearing the milky tone. “When the late Queen Elizabeth was alive, she preferred a light pink nail polish and, following the example she set, Kate and Meghan both trended towards a light pink nail polish during her life,” explains Marie Claire senior celebrity and royals editor Rachel Burchfield. “A tried and true royal favorite is the pinky white nail, which looks elegant while not being the focal point.”

This week alone, both royals stepped out with different takes on the bubble bath nail trend. The Princess of Wales has shown an affinity for OPI’s Bubble Bath, which she appeared to be wearing at the Wimbledon finals. Meanwhile, for her ESPY Awards manicure, Meghan Markle appeared to re-wear CND’s Unmasked with two coats of Negligee layered on top—just like on her wedding day in 2018.

Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle co-signed the bubble bath nail trend this month. On left, Kate is pictured at Wimbledon. On the left, Markle attends the ESPYs. (Image credit: Getty)

A bubble bath-esque manicure doesn’t just get a royal family stamp of approval. “It's a natural look that works well with any style, occasion, age and skin tone, so bubble bath nails are a favorite look for fashion campaigns and runways,” celebrity nail artist Jin Soon Choi, a regular backstage during fashion week, says. The color popped up plenty these past two seasons, appearing at Christian Dior, Off-White, and The Blonds.

Bubble bath nails made an appearance at the 2024 Christian Dior fashion show (left), as well as at the 2023 Off-White and The Blonds fashion shows (center and right). (Image credit: Getty)

For once, taking a nail trend from the runway to real life is actually quite easy. With roots in the quiet luxury movement and a nod to rich girl nails, bubble bath nails are chic, subtle, and clean.

“Bubble bath nails use a touch of sheer pink or sheer milk nail polish with a glossy finish that makes your nails clean and well-groomed,” says Choi. The key to a bubble bath look is its semi-sheer texture. “It has to be pigmented enough to give slight cloudy coverage but sheer enough to still see the whites of your nails. The key is not to use any more than two coats of polish and, of course, a high shine topcoat,” Remark adds.

How to Find Your Perfect Bubble Bath Nail Polish Shade

While Remark recommends a polish that carries “a hint of pink and a drop of white,” the category is versatile. There’s no shortage of pink nail polishes, so pick one that works with your undertone. “A cooler pink with blue undertones is great if you’re fair, and a warmer pink with red or peachy undertones if you have warm or olive-toned skin,” she adds.

You can find one single shade to effectively achieve the look, or take a cue from Markle and create your own shade. “To customize this look, choose the polish that best complements your skin tone and apply thin layers or use two different sheers to achieve the nail color that flatters your skin tone,” Jin says. My personal favorite combo is CND Unlocked, followed by a coat of Studio White.

