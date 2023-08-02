Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Marie Claire. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Welcome back to Worth It, our weekly seal of approval on noteworthy launches and bespoke collaborations in the worlds of beauty and fashion. If it's featured here, consider these investments worthwhile.

The Promise

Every summer, like clockwork, Tom Ford releases a special-edition, summer-inspired line of beauty and fragrance. Every year, I’m blown away. This particular trip around the sun has been no exception—the brand’s Soleil de Feu (read: Blazing Sun) collection is the encapsulation of a beach sunset. No, really. It’s an ode to tropical summer nights, golden tones, and sunkissed skin. The Glow Highlighter in Oasis is stunning and the Eau de Parfum smells like the epitome of a five-star vacation, but the star of the collection, in my humble opinion, is the Spark Lip Balm.

The glitter-flecked tinted balm was designed to mimic the shimmering reflection of a golden sunset on the clear ocean water. Available in Sunlight, which contains a golden shimmer, and Sun Spark, a rose-gold hue, the tinted lip balms are thought to be as aesthetically pleasing as they are nourishing. The product promises immediate shine, instant moisture, and a fuller-looking, smoother pout upon application, all without the inclusion of mineral oils, parabens, or silicones. Alas, I hoard lip balms like it’s my job (I mean, technically it is), so is a $60 Tom Ford one *really* worth it? My honest thoughts, ahead.

Why I’m Obsessed

I have some pretty strong convictions about lip balms. Here goes: Hydration is a need not a want. Real hydration—none of this fleeting moisture. Pigment is a necessity. One-swipe-and-go energy, all the way. Results—those are very important. I want to be plumped. I want to be supple. I want my lips to look silky smooth. Sadly, my strong convictions have landed me in a stalemate. I’ve resorted to cocktailing an assortment of the best balms, lipsticks, and tints I could find in an effort to check all my non-negotiable boxes.

Then this Tom Ford little guy came along. The packaging—absolutely gorgeous. No notes. The gold tube is incredibly chic, and doubles as a mini mirror ideal for application on the go. After a good few minutes of ogling at the exterior, I popped off the cap to reveal what’s quite possibly the prettiest lipstick I have seen in my beauty editor life. Physically, it looks like a lipstick bullet, albeit one that is flecked with itty-bitty gold glitter pigments. But upon swatching it on my hand, I instantly knew it firmly belonged to the balm category. It was hydrating and nourishing; the formula maintained its tacky texture well after I tried rubbing it into my skin.

Sun Spark was definitely the more pigmented of the two, showing up with a dusty rose hue sprinkled with soft sparkles. Sunlight on the other hand, was more translucent, but loads more glittery. The magic formula, in my opinion, was to layer the duo. Sun Spark on the bottom, Sunlight on the top.

With that tidbit of learned information, I took the balms straight to my lips. They felt just as, if not more nourishing, on my lips than my hand, provided subtle shine, a hint of sparkle, and an instant plumping effect without appearing goopy or feeling sticky. The color was perfect—just a slightly enhanced version of my natural lip tone that looked great solo or accompanying a full face of makeup. Both the pigment and the moisture lasted me hours.

I’ll be honest: This Tom Ford lip balm checked every single one of my boxes. The pigment is perfect, the texture is dreamy, the hydration is unmatched. I reach for both shades on repeat and as a result, my lips have never, ever felt more hydrated. I’m already halfway done with the bullets—and I pinky promise I will be restocking both shades. They’re worth the splurge.