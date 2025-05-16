NARS Just Dropped a Lip Oil Shade Inspired by the South of France and I’m Living for the Glow
Sip a Negroni, swipe on Laguna.
As a beauty editor, I truly don't need another lip product. My makeup bag is already overflowing (and then some) with the latest lip oils, lip tints, and lip balms—all promising the same thing: a sheer wash of color, a non-sticky feel, and maybe even a little plumping action. But the second I saw the bronze shimmer in Laguna, the newest shade of the already-viral NARS Afterglow Lip Oil, I knew I had to make room in my collection.
The latest launch includes four new shades—two sheer glosses (High Life and Wondrous) and two fine shimmers (Laguna and Orgasm)—all housed in striped tubes inspired by the South of France, specifically, Biarritz, a longtime destination of founder and creative director François Nars. The vibe of the lip oils is chic, beachy, and perfectly aligned with the wave of Euro summer content about to take over your feed.
The gloss has just enough shine to catch the light, coating my lips in a sheer bronze tint that never feels overdone but still delivers that warm, shimmery finish. It's already become a regular in my rotation, and, honestly, I shouldn't be surprised, considering the shade is inspired by NARS' iconic bronzer—a must-have favorite since my high school days.
Color aside, a lip product is only as good as its formula. No amount of shimmer is worth it if the texture feels sticky or goopy. Luckily, the brand's beloved Afterglow Lip Oil is a gel-oil hybrid that delivers the glossy look of a traditional gloss with the moisturizing payoff of an oil.
The ingredient profile is to thank for that. Raspberry oil acts as a lipid to help prevent moisture loss and support the skin barrier, while vitamin E—a fat-soluble antioxidant that absorbs super easily into your skin—offers protection from free radicals and helps keep lips feeling soft and smooth.
I like to apply the gloss with a lip liner that closely matches my natural lip color (my go-to is Charlotte Tilbury's Pillow Talk Original), and depending on the vibe of my makeup that day, I'll either layer it over a lipstick, or wear it on its own for a sheer, glossy effect. The texture is incredibly weightless, and it feels comfortable on my lips—never sticky or heavy. And while it lasts longer than most of my other lip products, I find myself reaching for it constantly because of how luxe the formulation feels.
While Laguna is my current favorite color of the Afterglow Lip Oil, the other three shades deliver the same glowing, summer vibe. And leave it to NARS to go all in on the concept, rounding out the collection with coordinating shadow sticks, bright, beachy-inspired blush palettes, and limited-edition sets that basically beg you to buy a ticket to the French Riviera.
Shop More of My Favorites From the NARS Hot Escape Collection
