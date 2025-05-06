Recently, I've been extra obsessed with the look of glowy, bronzed skin. Maybe it's because I'm craving the warmth after a long, cold New York winter—or maybe I just really need a vacation. Either way, that healthy, hydrated look instantly elevates my mood. As a beauty editor, my bathroom is filled with body oils, moisturizing butters, shaving creams, exfoliating scrubs, and every self-tanner I can get my hands on. And this year, that collection got bigger as the body care category stepped up its game and incorporated more luxe options.

Formulas now have barrier-boosting ingredients and light-reflecting pigments that blur and boost radiance, and my skin is glowing like never before. But out of all the new releases, there's one product I keep reaching for: Patrick Ta's Major Glow Nourishing Bronzing Body Oil.

Patrick Ta has already solidified his namesake brand as a body glow go-to with the Major Glow Balm. So it comes as no surprise that this new formula delivers—I mean, the packaging alone is luxe enough to sit pretty next to my perfume bottles. The oil comes in two versions: a high-shine clear option and my personal favorite, a soft golden bronze. The bronze shade has just the right amount of pearlescent pigment to give skin a natural sheen—never glittery, never overdone. It's that hint of radiance that makes you look like you just came back from somewhere fabulous.

Siena Gagliano applies the Patrick Ta Body Oil. (Image credit: Siena Gagliano)

And the real game-changer? The non-greasy, weightless texture. I never feel like I need to towel off the excess or wait 30 minutes just to get dressed. As you can see from the photos above, the bronzing effect doesn't skew orange. Instead, it delivers a subtle wash of color that looks like my skin, just warmer and more radiant. It's designed to work across all skin tones as a truly universal body glow. While deeper skin obviously won't get the bronzed effect, it will enhance luminosity without altering the undertone.

And its luxe formulation doesn't stop at the texture and color. It also has a delicious scent of bergamot, jasmine, and sandalwood for fresh and citrusy notes that are rounded off by a warm, creamy woodiness. It's not overpowering, though, as I find it adds the perfect complementary touch to the summer perfumes I reach for most.

Patrick Ta Major Glow Nourishing Bronzing Body Oil $52 at Sephora

The formula itself is made with shea butter, cupuaçu butter, and squalane to lock in moisture and keep dryness at bay. It also features a blend of antioxidants—including sunflower seed extract, which is rich in amino acids to support skin repair—and vitamin E, which helps to shield the skin from free radical damage.

As the summer season commences, I know I'll be reaching for it even more, which is saying something, because it's already a daily staple in my routine. So if you, too, want sexy summer skin, pop the Major Glow Body Oil in your cart, and then check out some of my other favorite oils, sunscreens, and body makeup, below.

