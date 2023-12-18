Tracee Ellis Ross Stunned In a Waist-Length Ponytail on Seth Meyers

Tracee Ellis Ross is many things: She’s an accomplished singer (and the daughter of music legend Diana Ross), an award-winning actress who starred in the popular show Black-ish, an influential producer, and founder of the natual haircare brand PATTERN Beauty. After so much time in the spotlight, she’s also become a fashion and beauty icon, donning looks that suit the times while retaining her own unique, timeless style. And last night, she demonstrated this during her appearance on the Seth Meyers show, where she styled her hair in a long, jet black ponytail that reached well past her waist.

The eye-catching updo fit right in with the current slicked back hair trend dominating street style, but was a refreshing departure from the current short-hair craze dominating red carpets. Ross' ponytail sat high on the back of Ross’ head to show off her shimmery makeup and gold square earrings. The ‘do was styled by New York-based hair stylist Chuck Amos , who has over thirty years of experience styling celebrities and has worked with the likes of Diana Ross, Jennifer Lopez, Beyoncé, Alicia Keys, and others.

A post shared by Tracee Ellis Ross A photo posted by traceeellisross on

The look he gave Ross last night fit right in with the rest of her ensemble—a black turtleneck dress that hugged her curves and flowed down to her ankes, courtesy of Milan-based luxury fashion brand Moschino. Ross’ silk press complemented the minimalist, Matrix-esque feel of the look, resulting in an overall sleek appearance that was very New York-chic.

On Seth Meyers’ show, Ross talked about her newest film, “American Fiction,” which explores the way Black artists are often marginalized, even after they achieve mainstream success.

Earlier this month, Ross told BET.com, “That is something that all of us have experienced. Sometimes that is about race, respectability politics, or navigating code-switching, or as a woman, navigating your sexuality and how that makes people see you. I've experienced all of those things in many different ways.”

Chic, intelligent, and impactful, Ross has made a tremendous impression throughout the press tour for “American Fiction.” The film is out for a limited release today, with an extended release planned for December 22.