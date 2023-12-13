On December 12, A-listers showed out for a photo call for Bradley Cooper’s newest film, Maestro. The film, which Cooper both directed and stars in, delves into the true story of the legendary composer Leonard Bernstein and his complex relationship with his wife, Felicia Montealegre Cohn Bernstein, who is played by Cary Mulligan.

At the photo call, Cooper and Mulligan were joined by Lady Gaga, who previously starred in A Star is Born alongside Cooper, for whom it was a directorial debut and incredible success. Gaga has remained close with him since then, but at the event this week, fan overlooked Cooper and Gaga’s friendship in favor of something else–the similarity between her sleek blonde bob and Mulligan’s.

(Image credit: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

With celebrities like Kate Beckinsale and Megan Fox opting for bobs lately, it seems like the haircut is truly taking over this winter. Both Mulligan and Gaga opted for platinum blonde, but the former wore her hair completely straight while the latter curled hers at the bottom and on the right side for a more retro, 50s-inspired look. Gaga also sported a dramatic side part, while Mulligan parted her hair right down the middle. While the stars matched so well it looked like they’d planned it, the difference between their styles showed how versatile bobs truly can be.

Highly anticipated and painstakingly researched, Maestro promises to be a moving, exciting triumph. The film has already hit theaters and is set to start streaming on Netflix on December 20.