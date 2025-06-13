Taylor Swift Shows Off the Ultimate Ponytail Hairstyle Hack
So easy. So chic.
Taylor Swift paired that classic red lip that I like with a new hairstyle. On June 12, the pop star was spotted in Florida at a hockey game alongside her boyfriend, Travis Kelce. Clad in her signature cat eye and paired with a bold matte lip, the singer was back in her WAG era as she cheered alongside fans at the game. Of course, the main attraction for me wasn’t the two teams going at it for a chance to win the Stanley Cup. Instead, it was Swift’s updo that felt like a blast from the past and simultaneously super trendy.
Swift’s hair was first pulled into a high ponytail, the end of which was braided and then secured with a scrunchie. The look allowed her bangs to be front and center, simultaneously showing off her chic diamond earrings. A red manicure and monochromatic sweatsuit completed her look.
While bobs are undoubtedly having a moment right now (just ask Natalie Portman, Carrie Coon, and even Gigi Hadid), there are still a few stragglers in Hollywood that are hanging on to their love of long hair. Still, for those who are growing out their bobs à la Hailey Bieber, Swift’s hairstyle is one of the many that you can keep in your back pocket for a style that’s just as cute as it is functional—especially if, like me, you don’t love the feeling of your hair being all over your face and body.
This braided ponytail is one of my favorite hairstyles to pull out when I don’t want to think too hard about how to do my hair. As such, there are a few items that I know are non-negotiable to get the look. Keep reading for the products you need to recreate Swift’s chic braid hairstyle.
Bangs and dry shampoo are a match made in heaven to keep them looking fresh without having to do a full wash day. Try an easy-to-use dry shampoo puff to blot away excess oil.
Stay In The Know
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Ariel Baker is the Beauty Writer at Marie Claire. Previously the associate beauty editor at PS and briefly freelance, she has bylines in InStyle, Forbes Vetted, Women's Health, and more.
Since she started out in the non-profit sector, Ariel enjoys looking at beauty from a sociocultural lens, looking to avenues like politics, music, and the arts, to inform her views on the space. That being said, as a true beauty-product obsessive, testing the latest items to hit the market, keeping up with trends, and meeting industry icons, will always be her favorite part of working in the beauty space.
When she's not working, Ariel can be found hanging out with her fiancé and loving on their two cat daughters: Cow and Chicken.
-
Taylor Swift Is \201cReally Looking Forward\201d to This Fall When Her Relationship with Travis Kelce Will Be \201cCompletely Different\201d
\201cThe past two seasons were a whirlwind," a source said. "It wasn’t easy but they made it work."
-
Gigi Hadid Is One Shoe Away from Kendall Jenner's It-Shoe Outfit
The Row is dominating every It girl's closet.
-
Anklets Slip Out of Nostalgia—and Right Into Summer
Mix-and-match chains and charms are making your ankles the new prime real estate for jewelry.
-
Aimee Lou Wood’s Low Bun Is About to Become My New Personality
Bobs, step aside—it's time for long hair to shine.
-
Olivia Palermo’s Glossy Bob Is Proof That Wet Hair Can Be Chic
Wet hair, don't care.
-
Drybar Founder Alli Webb’s Next Venture Is the Solution to Perfectly Rough-Dried Hair
Alli Webb's new brand to the rescue.
-
Keke Palmer’s Hair Goes From Red Hot to a Blunt Bob
It's both blunt and bouncy.
-
Natalie Portman’s Preppy Lob Should Be in Your Euro Summer Starter Pack
If I were a hairstyle, I’d be this one.
-
Nicole Ari Parker’s Flyaway-Free Bun Stopped Me Mid-Scroll
Hair so sleek, I can practically see my reflection.
-
Miley Cyrus’s Micro Bangs Are as Edgy as They Are Versatile
They're not your average baby bangs.
-
Sydney Sweeney’s Hair Channels a Larger-Than-Life ‘90s Blowout
I'm ready for a summer of '90s hair.