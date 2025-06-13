Taylor Swift Shows Off the Ultimate Ponytail Hairstyle Hack

So easy. So chic.

Taylor Swift wearing a red lip color and beanie hat with her hair down.
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Ariel Baker's avatar
By
published
in News

Taylor Swift paired that classic red lip that I like with a new hairstyle. On June 12, the pop star was spotted in Florida at a hockey game alongside her boyfriend, Travis Kelce. Clad in her signature cat eye and paired with a bold matte lip, the singer was back in her WAG era as she cheered alongside fans at the game. Of course, the main attraction for me wasn’t the two teams going at it for a chance to win the Stanley Cup. Instead, it was Swift’s updo that felt like a blast from the past and simultaneously super trendy.

Swift’s hair was first pulled into a high ponytail, the end of which was braided and then secured with a scrunchie. The look allowed her bangs to be front and center, simultaneously showing off her chic diamond earrings. A red manicure and monochromatic sweatsuit completed her look.

Taylor Swift with a braided ponytail

(Image credit: Getty Images)

While bobs are undoubtedly having a moment right now (just ask Natalie Portman, Carrie Coon, and even Gigi Hadid), there are still a few stragglers in Hollywood that are hanging on to their love of long hair. Still, for those who are growing out their bobs à la Hailey Bieber, Swift’s hairstyle is one of the many that you can keep in your back pocket for a style that’s just as cute as it is functional—especially if, like me, you don’t love the feeling of your hair being all over your face and body.

This braided ponytail is one of my favorite hairstyles to pull out when I don’t want to think too hard about how to do my hair. As such, there are a few items that I know are non-negotiable to get the look. Keep reading for the products you need to recreate Swift’s chic braid hairstyle.

Gel
Bumble and Bumble
Gel

A little bit of gel can help to keep a braided ponytail neat and sleek throughout the day.

Style + Treat Dry Shampoo Puff
Briogeo
Style + Treat Dry Shampoo Puff

Bangs and dry shampoo are a match made in heaven to keep them looking fresh without having to do a full wash day. Try an easy-to-use dry shampoo puff to blot away excess oil.

Pimoys 100 Pcs Elastic Hair Ties, Thick Seamless Hair Bands No Damage Soft Ponytail Holders Hair Accessories for Girls Women, Neutral
Pimoys
Pimoys 100 Pcs Elastic Hair Ties

One of my favorite hacks to make a hairstyle look more seamless is to use a scrunchie that's the same color of your hair.

TOPICS
Ariel Baker
Ariel Baker
Beauty Writer

Ariel Baker is the Beauty Writer at Marie Claire. Previously the associate beauty editor at PS and briefly freelance, she has bylines in InStyle, Forbes Vetted, Women's Health, and more.

Since she started out in the non-profit sector, Ariel enjoys looking at beauty from a sociocultural lens, looking to avenues like politics, music, and the arts, to inform her views on the space. That being said, as a true beauty-product obsessive, testing the latest items to hit the market, keeping up with trends, and meeting industry icons, will always be her favorite part of working in the beauty space.

When she's not working, Ariel can be found hanging out with her fiancé and loving on their two cat daughters: Cow and Chicken.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸