King Charles Shows Off an Impressive Skill and a “Real Bromance” as He Returns From Balmoral

The King and Queen Camilla were joined by Macron and his wife, Brigitte, at the British Museum to view an important piece of British and French history. Following a historic agreement between the two countries, the Bayeux Tapestry has been loaned by France to the U.K. for the first time since it was made nearly 1,000 years ago.
The tapestry depicts events leading up to the Norman Conquest of England in 1066, led by William, Duke of Normandy, which culminated in the Battle of Hastings. The King held hands and shared plenty of laughs with President Macron during their appearance at the museum, and body language expert Darren Stanton reflected on their "genuine bromance."
Speaking on behalf of Betfair Casino, Stanton shared, "I think the two men have got a real bromance. Even though they’re in this social situation, they’ve got this really obvious rapport. It’s almost like two old friends. They’re having a great time, and there’s a real sense of friendship between them."
The King even had the French president "in a proper fit of laughter" at one point, Stanton pointed out. "There are shots of Macron where he is crying with laughter," the body language expert said, adding, "So whatever Charles has said, it’s not just a social laugh or a social smile."
In addition to joking with Macron, The King honored their friendship by starting off his speech in French. "I cannot tell you how delighted my wife and I are to be with you this evening at the British Museum, having just admired the Bayeux Tapestry — here on display in the United Kingdom for the first time in its long and remarkable history," he said (translated from French).
He went on to call the tapestry "the best possible symbol of that 'entente amicale' of which we have both spoken so fondly," referring to the "friendly understanding" between Britain and France.
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Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.
Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central. Kristin has provided expert commentary for outlets including the BBC, Sky News, US Weekly, the Today Showand many others.
Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.” She's passionate about travel, history, horses, and learning everything she can about her favorite city in the world, London.