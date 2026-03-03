My Effortless Beachy Glow Starts With These Pre-Travel Beauty Treatments

Here's how to look hot on vacation.

trio of vacation photos, including a woman in a white robe taking a selfie, a woman on a beach at sunset, and a woman with sunglasses and wearing a navy bikini top
(Image credit: Hannah Baxter)
I just got back from five days of vacation in the Caribbean, and yes, I’m still mourning the sunshine and warm island breeze. After living in New York for 13 years, I deeply understand that by the time late February or early March rolls around, you 100 percent have to book a trip somewhere warm, for both your sanity and your skin health. For context, my complexion has been battling eczema flares since December, and the hormonal acne popping up along my jawline can be at least slightly credited to stress (and the resulting cortisol spikes) so a week lying on a beach with a piña colada, a smutty romance novel, and a firm zero-email policy was everything I needed to make it through the rest of winter in one piece. But that doesn’t mean I slacked on my beauty treatments pre-travel. On the contrary, I’ve figured out exactly what to book before I ever set foot on the plane to make sure I still look polished, even if the only glam I get into each day is copious sunscreen application.

Hats off to anyone who is game to arrive at their beachside getaway with a bare face and zero pre-treatments, but I’m a longtime beauty editor with high-maintenance hair and skin, and so that will never be me. Still, I don’t exactly love the idea of applying makeup or styling my wavy 2B hair to the same degree as I do back in NYC; nor do I want to look completely blown out or ragged in my vacation photos (vanity, baby, vanity). So, like any good beauty obsessive, here’s everything I suggest doing before going on vacation to look really, really, ridiculously hot—minimal effort required.

A Lotta Lashes

My eyelashes are naturally quite light with a blonde base, so not great for providing definition without mascara. I swear by a lash lift (which is basically a perm) and tint to give me that curl and mascara-level color, without any product, but before I book my appointment, I make sure that my lash density is on point.

Bigger, Bolder Brows

My full brows are my calling card, but again, my hair is naturally on the lighter side. If an appointment to tint and shape them is feasible, I swear by Joey Healy in Manhattan or Kristie Streicher in LA, but if I have to DIY, a stellar pair of tweezers and some beard dye (yes really) are almost as good.

High-Shine Color

I color my hair with camel-coat blonde highlights three times a year, but if I’m not careful, it will turn brassy in the sun. So, before I step foot on a plane, I make sure to do a gloss and toning treatment to keep my blonde bright and beach-ready.

Totally Tanner

I’m a true sunshine baby, but I know better than to sacrifice my health and skin condition for a tan, especially when self-tanner in 2026 is so exceptional. I reach for my favorite formulas a few days before vacation for a gorgeous faux glow.

Hello, Hair Removal

I’m a few years into professional hair removal for my bikini line and underarms, but pre-vacation I make sure to give myself a little touch-up with an at-home hair removal device to nix any strays.

