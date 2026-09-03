Meghan Markle Shares Touching Personal Photos in a Tribute to "Friend and Mentor" Gloria Steinem

The Duchess of Sussex shared three photos, including a snapshot of her son Prince Archie, in the post, writing that she was "grateful to know that in these last few weeks and days" Steinem "knew exactly how loved and admired she was."
The first photo features Meghan and Steinem relaxing on chairs outdoors and was taken during the 2020 "backyard chat" she had with Steinem when Meghan interviewed her for the Makers Women platform. The two formed a close bond following the discussion, and the duchess noted that Steinem loved Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet "with her whole heart," sharing an image of a framed photo of Steinem putting her arm around a toddler-aged Archie.
In a final, striking black-and-white image, Meghan and Steinem sit on a sofa with their cheeks pressed together in the author's eclectically decorated living room.
Meghan also revealed the meaningful gift that Steinem gave her in the post, sharing, "You all know her many accolades and the way in which she helped shape the world for women and all people - “we are linked, not ranked” she would tell me, and the bracelet she gave me said exactly that. I still wear it with pride."
The Duchess of Sussex, who recently moved back to Britain with Prince Harry and their two children, noted that she worked with Steinem to call "young voters to encourage them to have their voices heard" and attended public events. "But privately, she was even better than you would imagine," she added.
In a 2024 interview, Meghan told Marie Clairethat Steineim "came for Thanksgiving" at their Montecito, California home, and in her post, she reflected on their friendship. The duchess thanked Steinem for "introducing me to one of my best friends (forever the champion of female friendship), loving our children with her whole heart, counseling me during hard times, and giving extraordinary advice and perspective with a cup of tea and an unrivaled cheekiness and wit."
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Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.
Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central. Kristin has provided expert commentary for outlets including the BBC, Sky News, US Weekly, the Today Showand many others.
Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.” She's passionate about travel, history, horses, and learning everything she can about her favorite city in the world, London.