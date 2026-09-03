After a summer break, the Awards Season resumed on September 2, when the 2026 Venice Film Festival brought Hollywood's most high-profile fashion people back to the red carpet. From now until September 12, celebrities on the Lido di Venezia will set the highest style standards for remaining events like the Emmy Awards and VMAs.
Unlike at the Cannes Film Festival, known for its new "no nudity" dress code, actors are safe to experiment with their style in Venice—as long as it falls under the "formal" category. That's not to say the red carpet transformed into a naked dress convention on day one. The first style setters on the scene—Amal Clooney, Brittany Snow, Stella Maxwell, and the president of this year's international jury, Maggie Gyllenhaal—started a trend of black column gowns instead.
Before the premiere of Ink, Clooney appeared in a custom Tom Ford by Haider Ackermann design, complete with a double set of slim straps, two of which dangled effortlessly off her shoulders. It was Clooney's second look from the designer this festival, following the satin shorts she sported on a pre-premiere boat ride.
Meanwhile, Snow, Maxwell, and Gyllenhaal proved black dresses aren't as predictable for premieres as they might seem, with each presenting a twist on the trademark Hollywood look. Snow's Giorgio Armani gown boasted rhinestones along the plunge halter neck, Maxwell showed some skin beneath a lacy long-sleeve style, and Gyllenhaal kept it classic in a satin wrap-style slip from Celine. However, it wasn't long before Kendall Jenner mixed things up in a metallic gold midi.
Now, the 2026 Venice Film Festival is just getting started, with red carpet returns from Dakota Johnson, Penélope Cruz, and more still to come. While you wait for Johnson's first Venice Film Festival outfit in five years, appreciate Marie Claire's collection of the best celebrity looks so far.
Kendall Jenner
Kendall Jenner waited until day two of the 2026 Venice Film Festival to make her debut. Trust us, her red carpet look at the Wild Horse Nine premiere was worth the wait. The supermodel stepped outside of her minimalist comfort zone in a stiletto-revealing slip dress from Giorgio Armani, its column silhouette shining in gold floral embroidery.
Amal Clooney wearing Tom Ford
Amal and George Clooney haven't missed the Venice Film Festival in three years, each time raising the fashion stakes for themselves. On Sept. 2, Amal coordinated her ruched Tom Ford dress with her husband's tuxedo. Don't miss the splash of emerald green on her Cartier earrings.
Marie Claire Newsletter
Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Brittany Snow wearing Giorgio Armani
Newcomer Brittany Snow proved she's a red carpet regular to watch at her first Venice Film Festival. The Hunting Wives actor turned heads in a black halterneck gown by Giorgio Armani, its plunge neckline adorned with rhinestones. Since the glittery trim doubled as a necklace, she accessorized with diamond stud earrings and statement rings, courtesy of Cartier, instead.
Laura Dern wearing Prada
Instead of boarding the black dress bandwagon, Laura Dern stood out in a pastel pink Prada dress, featuring elegant cap sleeves and a tea-length skirt. The pink gemstones on her diamond Cartier necklace were a few shades darker, bordering on fuchsia.
Rebecca Donaldson and Carlos Sainz
Spanish F1 driver Carlos Sainz joined his girlfriend, Rebecca Donaldson, at the Ink premiere on Sept. 2. While Sainz wore a black-and-white suit by Giorgio Armani, I have not identified the designer behind Donaldson's liquid-looking sequin dress. Her necklace, however, was from Bulgari's storied Serpenti collection.
Stella Maxwell
Belgian model Stella Maxwell held herself back in the naked dressing department at the Ink premiere, choosing a turtleneck gown with a semi-sheer balconette bust and an otherwise opaque skirt.
Maggie Gyllenhaal wearing Celine
While Maggie Gyllenhaal posed for photographers, the focus shifted from her Bulgari necklace and satin Celine gown to her stiletto-less soles. The Bride director styled the same footwear trend that she arrived in: jazz shoes.
Chase Sui Wonders wearing Giorgio Armani
Chase Sui Wonders was the picture of elegance at the Venice Film Festival, wearing a column dress with back cut-outs by Giorgio Armani. She traded traditional pendant necklaces for a diamond Tiffany & Co. brooch pinned to her silk choker.
Claire Foy wearing Bottega Veneta
Claire Foy's custom Bottega Veneta gown followed a familiar column silhouette, except its satin was a striking shade of tomato red (a Marie Claire-approved color trend for fall). The Crown actor's leather opera gloves were more burgundy, which added a nice tonal touch.
Nina Dobrev wearing archival Armani Privé
If this film festival is anything like last year's, Nina Dobrev will be the first of many A-listers to source designer archives. Armani Privé loaned her a strapless black ombré gown, which stood out for the mossy green train that cascaded from her waist to the red carpet.
Meguire Hennes is the fashion staff writer at Marie Claire, where she breaks down the celebrity looks living rent-free in her head (and yours). Whether a star is walking the red carpet or posing on Instagram, Meguire will tell you who they're wearing and why. When she's not gushing about A-listers from J.Law to Rihanna, Meguire also covers breaking industry news.
Previously, Meguire was the fashion news writer at The Zoe Report. She received a bachelor's degree in fashion studies at Montclair State University, and has freelanced at Bustle, Women's Health, Well+Good,and more. You can find her words across the fashion, beauty, health, and wellness verticals, because her Libra moon wouldn't let her settle on one beat. Follow her on Instagram for BTS moments from her Marie Claire era.