Zara Hair Has Arrived With the Help of Guido Palau and Kaia Gerber

Holiday style is all about sparkle. Sequins, glitter, and gold. Walk into any Zara, and you'll see this vision come to life through a multitude of outfit options. Now, the brand is also helping you tackle the finishing touches of your beauty look, too.

On Thursday, November 30, Zara is officially entering the hair world (they've been fragrance experts for nearly two decades and already took the makeup industry by storm in 2021). With a four-piece product collection dubbed "Glitter in Gold," the range is formulated, curated, and designed by Guido Palau, a celebrity hairstylist that has worked with stars like Naomi Campbell and Christy Turlington, as well as fashion labels like Ralph Lauren and Marc Jacobs. Zara and Palau's inaugural hair set features two gold-themed styling products, Gold Gel and Gold Glitter Spray, and two accessories, Gold Bobby Pins and the Gold Comb.

According to the brand, the products offer "a taste of what’s to come for Zara Hair"—an amuse bouche, if you will. Early next year, Zara plans to launch a line of key hair essentials. But for now? It's all about the gold, and Guido can't pick a favorite from the glam options.

"I love all of the products!" he tells Marie Claire exclusively.

(Image credit: Zara)

According to Palau, the new collection is "makeup for your hair." For instance, the non-brassy Gold Gel behaves a lot like a highlighter cream would, working to accentuate the hair’s natural shine. You can build it up for more of an effect, using it with or without its glittery counterpart.

"I’m excited to see how people will use this fun makeup for hair. The two products are so easy to use," he shares. "If you want a really dramatic look, just layer each product! First, using the gold gel then spray liberally with the glitter."

(Image credit: Zara)

For the launch, the brand tapped Kaia Gerber as spokesmodel. As some might recall, the model has a long history with Palau. In 2020, they helped solve hair boredom worldwide when they got together for a quarantined hair session on Instagram. In the end, the "Bottoms" actress had pink locks.

A post shared by Kaia A photo posted by kaiagerber on

"Every time I've made a rash decision to cut my hair it's been with you. And you've done it for me. And you've talked me out of really bad ones, too," she told the hairstylist in a product teaser.

Now, like the rest of us, she's going for the gold.

The Glitter in Gold collection will be available for purchase as a set for $49.90 on Thursday, November 30 in stores and on zara.com.