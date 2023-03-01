I may have just worn a puffer coat, sweater, and scarf to work today, but I swear I can feel spring in the air. Sure, the temperature is still low most days, but before you know it, warmer weather will be here, and like my dad always says, "prior planning prevents poor performance." So though it may still feel like we're in the throes of winter, why not get ahead of spring 2023's biggest trends? Looking for an easy way to do so? Give your winter nails a refresh with a popping new spring shade.

The biggest nail trends of 2023 are clean and simple. The long-shaped, design-laden nails of yesteryear are taking a backseat to the natural, one-color manicures of now. As for what exact colors to reach for, we tapped two of the pros—LeChat Nails Educator Hemi Park and Celebrity Nail Artist Elle Gerstein—for the scoop on spring 2023's trendiest colors. From classic pastels to mermaid-esque shades, these are the spring nail colors to grab for your next manicure.

Mermaidcore

Mermaidcore, aka the beauty trend that’s taken over TikTok, is getting translated for nails this spring, says Gerstein. Think shimmery, seashell-inspired nudes, chrome-like finishes, and pale pastels. If you don’t have a mermaid shade on hand, turn to glitter toppers like LeChat Perfect Match Sky Dust Glacial Dust, below. “This layered on any blue, pink, or pastel anything will instantly turn it into a mermaid nail/color shifter,” Gerstein adds.

(opens in new tab) Deborah Lippmann Gel Lab Pro Nail Color in Shes a Rocket $20 at Nordstrom (opens in new tab) This pretty lavender shade is screaming to be your next spring manicure color. The subtle shimmery gold in this polish amps up the pastel purple, making it the ultimate spring mermaid shade. Plus, this polish features 10 active ingredients like biotin and keratin for extra healthy nails. (opens in new tab) Le Chat Perfect Match Gel Polish and Nail Lacquer - Glacial Dust $16 at Amazon (opens in new tab) Glittery nails are a surefire way to achieve the mermaidcore trend, especially when it includes iridescent pastel shades. As Gerstein mentioned, this polish turns any shade into a mermaid-esque color, so get fun with your favorite shade or go for a more subdued look with a neutral base color. (opens in new tab) Sally Hansen Good. Kind. Pure. Nail Polish in Mystic Topaz Visit Site (opens in new tab) This frosted pink is especially great for sunnier days—once the light hits the subtle glitter in the polish, the color flashes to a pretty blue. Dare we say this color-shifting color is like that of a would-be mermaid's scales? (opens in new tab) Cirque Colors Mystic Moonstone Nail Polish $13 at Amazon (opens in new tab) This milky white polish has subtle holographic glitter for a cool multidimensional finish. Maybe its just us, but this shade reminds us of the pearly seashells you find washed ashore. Apply two to three coats for opaque color, or throw it atop a pastel shade a more vibrant look.

Viva Magenta

Barbiecore isn’t going anywhere this year. In fact, the shade will grow even more in popularity if our spring 2023 color trend report is any indication, and Gerstein would be inclined to agree. “With the Pantone color of the year being announced for 2023 as Viva Magenta, this shade will definitely be trending,” she explains. Getting into this trend couldn’t be easy with a few swipes of these punchy pinks, below.

(opens in new tab) OPI Spring Break the Internet Nail Lacquer $12 (opens in new tab) Right out of OPI's new spring collection, comes the Shade Break the Internet, "a vibrant, glittery pink which is spawning the new trend Barbietastic," Gerstein says. If there was a real-life Barbie doll, we guarantee she would be wearing this nail polish. (opens in new tab) Chanel LE VERNIS Longwear Nail Colour in Turban $30 at Amazon (opens in new tab) Nothing screams spring time like a Malibu Barbie pink that has the luxe appeal of Chanel. The Le Vernis formulation is already made to leave chipped polish behind, so any spring activities can be nail friendly. (opens in new tab) Àuda.B Vegan Nail Polish in Bad Girls Shut It Down Visit Site (opens in new tab) I audibly gasped when I saw this hot pink shade while scrolling on Nordstrom. This extra-hot pink polish is sure to be an attention grabber on your nails during the warmer months. Plus, we love that this polish uses vegan-friendly ingredients. (opens in new tab) Zoya Nail Lacquer in Brandi Visit Site (opens in new tab) Not everyone is into hotter-than-hot pink and we respect that! If you're looking for a subdued take on the Barbiecore trend, look no further than Zoya's Brandi shade. It's still a popping pink, but a slightly more pared-down version of the trendy color.

Vanilla Latte

Blame it on the “clean girl” craze, but you’re going to continue to see natural, nude colors everywhere on nails this spring. Gerstein dubs the trend “Vanilla Latte,” and says it “gives ‘expensive’ nail vibes.” Vanilla latte nails, are all about “a clean look that emphasizes modelesque, natural beautiful hands,” she explains. “This will be trending because everyone wants to spend their money wisely and have it show that they do.”

(opens in new tab) People of Color Nail Polish in Creme de la Mel $12 at Nordstrom (opens in new tab) Fans of neutral nail polish know that once you find your perfect nude shade, there's no going back. People of Color is a brand that creates shades specifically with people of color in mind, so out of their extensive range, you're bound to find your next favorite nude. (opens in new tab) Orly Breathable Treatment + Color Mind Body Spirit Nail Polish $13 at Amazon (opens in new tab) On the days you simply do not have the 45 minutes to apply base coat, color, and top coat, (not to mention the drying time), use an all-in-one like Orly's. Just apply until your desired opacity, let dry, then you're good to go. This beige shade is great for easy touch-ups, too. (opens in new tab) Le Chat Perfect Match Gel Polish and Nail Lacquer Set - French Vanilla $14 at Amazon (opens in new tab) Park says this shade is a "pale mauve beige that would be a go-to nude shade for minimalists," and we couldn't agree more. This shade is the perfect neutral for a parred-down manicure, with just a hint of pink to distance it from a true nude. (opens in new tab) Gucci Glossy Nail Polish in Annabel Rose $33 at Sephora (opens in new tab) Who says your nails can't be luxurious as your favorite handbag? We love Gucci's nail polish just as much as their fashion, and we bet after trying it for yourself you will too. Their polishes are smoothing, extra glossy, and long-wearing.

Down to Earth

According to Gerstein, “airy and grounded colors in moss greens and burnt neutrals” are going to be big for spring. Leafy greens, rust shades, and soft browns are perfect for those who don’t want to fully commit to bold color, yet still like a little something extra. Think of earth tones as edgier neutrals—they look good on any skin tone and work with anything in your closet.

(opens in new tab) OPI Nail Lacquer in Alpaca My Bags $11 at Amazon (opens in new tab) Match your nails to the early spring weather. March and April are almost perpetually cloudy, so why not paint little rainclouds on your fingers? (opens in new tab) Nails Inc. 73% Plant Power Nail Polish in What on Earth $10 at Sephora (opens in new tab) This rusty brown shade gives neutral nail colors a punchy update for spring. This polish is 73 percent plant-based and free from 21 potentially harmful ingredients and you don't have to sacrifice any color payoff. (opens in new tab) Orly Nail Lacquer in Artist's Garden $9 at Amazon (opens in new tab) You heard it from Gerstein—moss green is going to be the it nail color of spring. Jump on the trend with Artist's Garden from Orly, a light leafy green that will bring a touch of cool color to all your spring 'fits. (opens in new tab) OPI Nail Lacquer in Barefoot in Barcelona $14 at Target (opens in new tab) Neutral lovers, meet your new favorite transitional shade. Barefoot in Barcelona is the spring version of the chocolate browns you saw everyone wearing in the winter.

Pretty Pastels

Pastel shades are to spring like dark, moody colors are to winter. Let’s be real, while spring pastels are nothing new, when warmer weather rolls around, they’re a staple. There’s something about pale rainbow shades to cheer us up from the winter blues. Park agrees, too, adding, “I’ve been dying to jump onto creating with more pastel shades, especially light greens, and lavender shades.”

(opens in new tab) Sally Hansen Good. Kind. Pure Nail Polish in Crystal Blue $7 at Amazon (opens in new tab) A little bit of sparkle goes a long way, and when that glitter is suspended in an icy blue, it's an easy transition color from the deep blues of winter to the melting snow of spring. Oh, and this formula is plant based and 100 percent vegan with all the desired shine without chipping. (opens in new tab) Le Chat Perfect Match Gel Polish and Nail Lacquer Set - Cucumber Mint Visit Site (opens in new tab) This minty pale green color reminds Park of mojitos, meaning it's the perfect shade for pools and exotic vacations and is great for the early summer season, too, she says. Throw this polish on when you're in need of some color after a winter full of nudes. (opens in new tab) OPI Nature Strong Nail Polish in Natural Movement $11 at Target (opens in new tab) Lavender nails are a must come springtime, no ifs ands or buts about it. The color just radiates the cheerful vibe of the season and it doesn't hurt that this polish uses all-natural ingredients either. (opens in new tab) Expressie Quick-Dry Nail Polish in Busy Beeline Visit Site (opens in new tab) If the thought of yellow nails sounds abhorrent to you, you probably haven't tried a pastel yellow. While we love this punchy color, it's the brush that's the real selling point here. It has a slight angle to it, making it easier to tackle your non-dominant hand.

Meet the Nail Pros

Elle Gerstein Social Links Navigation Celebrity Nail Artist A natural born nail artist, Elle opened her own business at age 17, with over 80 clients per week. Now one of the industry's top artists, Elle is world renowned for her cutting-edge nail shaping, and her understanding of color, texture and trends. For Elle, nail styling means creating the ultimate glamour. Her celebrity clientele includes Lindsay Lohan, Blake Lively, and Kelly Ripa.