Kaia Gerber has done it: she's proved herself worthy of the "It" girl title. Yes, her mom happens to be Cindy Crawford so she's had a significant leg up on other emerging style icons, but Gerber's career is her own. Last couture season, the model opened for both Alexander Mcqueen and Valentino. She’s an ambassador at Celine and recently starred in the comedy Bottoms. Plus, her off-duty style is a top-notch masterclass in minimalism. Over the weekend, for instance, Gerber wore Adidas Sambas and a classic trench coat while shopping with boyfriend Austin Butler. Her look was straightforward and chic, proving that sometimes less really is more.
Arm and arm with Butler on a chilly day in New York, Kaia wore a black sweater, a trench coat from Bec + Bridge (which is currently half-off!), and olive straight-leg pants. She added classic Adidas Sambas, black cat-eye sunglasses, and a blue canvas tote bag. Butler—AKA Elvis Presley—wore a Carhart jacket over a hoodie and styled this with pants and boots.
Their outfits stick to the classics and highlight the importance of personal style throughout the cooler months. You don’t need to invest in bold color trends or items that don’t suit you for each trend season. Opting for the items in your closet that you know work best for you—like Kaia’s simple trench and sneakers—makes just as complete of a look.
Even with Gerber's Nepo baby status, she really is just like us: Wearing Sambas while shopping with her boyfriend because they're comfortable and easy to style. Even though some viewed the shoe as a fleeting sneaker trend of 2023, we'd argue they are here to stay. They come in a myriad of colorways and tend to look good on everyone. Plus, they are decently affordable. So, try to embrace the Samba if you haven't yet. They are hard to find in stock, so get them when you can.
You'll want to start by building a capsule wardrobe to get Kaia's look. Easy enough, right? We promise it's not as difficult as it sounds. You can start by shopping for basics like the ones she was wearing: A trench coat, a plain black sweater, simple sneakers, black sunglasses, and trousers. From there, you can mix and match these items throughout this season and beyond. For example, you can pair the trousers with a blouse you already own and loafers for an easy office outfit. You can wear the trench with practically everything, and plain black sunglasses never go out of style. Don't be afraid to invest in these items, too, as they're meant to last.
Shop Kaia's wardrobe basics below.
Shop Kaia Gerber's Off-Duty Outfit
Kaitlin is a Los Angeles-based freelance writer specializing in fashion, beauty, and culture. Her work is also featured in Editorialist, The Everygirl, Bustle, The Zoe Report, and i-D Magazine.
