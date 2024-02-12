Alicia Keys’ Husband, Swizz Beatz, Responds to Fans Who Think Usher Got “Too Close” to the Singer During Their Super Bowl Half Time Performance

After Alicia Keys brought down the house in a surprise Super Bowl Half Time performance alongside Usher, her husband, Swizz Beatz, is responding to fans who thought the "My Way" singer got a little too close to Keys on stage.



"Y’all talking about the wrong damn thing !!! y’all don’t see that amazing dress covering the entire stadium," Beatz posted on Instagram, along with a photo of his wife performing on the Super Bowl stage in a show-stopping red ensemble.

"Tonight’s performance was nothing but amazing with 2 amazing Giants !" he continued. "Congrats @usher and my love @aliciakeys that song is a classic 🤍 We don’t do negative vibes on this side we make history ✌🏽."



The rapper and producer then encouraged his fans to "go see GIANTS," an art exhibition at the Brooklyn Museum featuring the couple's "world-class holdings."

Keys joined Usher on the Half Time stage wearing a bright red body suite, complete with her signature makeup-free face and a matching, billowing cape that seemed to engulf the entire field at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada.



The pair performed "My Boo," their 2004 ballad. At the end of the song, Usher positioned himself behind Keys before wrapping his arms around her and as she she grabbed his arms, leaned back and then let out a joyful laugh.



Viewers were concerned, however, about Keys' husband and how he'd feel about the singers' "close contact."



"Swizz Beatz when he see Alicia Keys and Usher," one fan posted on X, formerly known as Twitter," along with a gif of someone holding a microphone and saying: "Hey, hey, hey!"



"It's wrong to hold someone's wife life this," another posted.



"As soon as Alicia Keys gets home from the Super Bowl it’s all Usher’s fault," another fan tweeted.

Usher performs with Alicia Keys during the Apple Music half time show at Super Bowl 58. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Others were quick to point out that Usher and Keys were just putting on a show, and they had an equal amount of chemistry when they debuted the "My Boo" music video.



"I can tell most of yall weren’t around when My Boo had its run," one X user wrote. "I thought Usher & Alicia Keys were dating back then because of the chemistry they displayed. This is NOTHING."



While people felt the need to express their concern—that apparently two singers can't give an intimate, professional performance on the world's largest stage because one of them is a married woman—Keys' husband has officially put it all to bed.



There's nothing to see here, folks.