Madonna and Elton John Just Ended Their Decades-Long Feud After She "Confronted" Him
These two had A LOT to get past.
A feud between two of the biggest pop musicians of all time has finally come to an end. After being at odds for over 20 years, Madonna and Elton John are all good, and there just might be a collaboration in their future. "Miserable cow", who?
On Monday, April 7, Madonna posted an Instagram that shows her and John posing together backstage at Saturday Night Live. In her lengthy caption, the Queen of Pop explains that she visited SNL to see John perform as the musical guest and to "confront him."
"We Finally Buried the Hatchet!!!" Madonna begins her post. She goes on explain that she has been a fan of John's and felt influenced by him ever since she was a teenager sneaking out of her home to go see him perform in Detroit.
"Over the decades it hurt me to know that someone I admired so much shared his dislike of me publicly as an artist," Madonna writes. "I didn’t understand it. I was told Elton John was the musical guest on SNL and I decided to go. I needed to go backstage and confront him."
But, when John saw Madonna, he immediately took the opportunity to apologize to her.
"When I met him, the first thing out of his mouth was, 'Forgive Me' and the wall between us fell down," Madonna recounts. "Forgiveness is a powerful tool." She says that "within minutes" they were hugging each other.
A post shared by Madonna (@madonna)
A photo posted by on
Madonna and John's feud extends back to the early 2000s. As reported by CBS News, in 2002, John dissed Madonna's song for the James Bond movie Die Another Day. In 2004, he claimed that she lip-syncs while he was giving a speech at the Q Awards. "That's me off her Christmas card list, but do I give a toss? No," the Rocket Man singer said.
Stay In The Know
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
The two then had a public back-and-forth that lasted years, with John sometimes commenting on the situation in interviews and Madonna giving statements via her publicist. The feud involved everything from them competing against each other for Best Original Song at the Golden Globes to John being rumored to have called Madonna a "miserable cow".
Suffice to say, they had a lot to get past, and it appears that they have done so at last. John reposted Madonna's Instagram to his own Instagram story and added, "A healing moment @madonna" with a red heart emoji. He also left a comment on the "Vogue" singer's post, writing in part, "Thank you for forgiving me and my big mouth. I'm not proud of what I said. Particularly when I think about all the groundbreaking work you have done as an artist - paving the way for an entire generation of female artists to succeed and be true to themselves." He also praises Madonna for speaking up about HIV/AIDS in the 1980s.
The two musicians could even end up working together. In her post, Madonna writes, "He told me had written a song for me and he wanted to collaborate." In his comment, John shares, "Both you and I have wholeheartedly been accepted and embraced by communities who are under threat around the world. By pulling together, I'm hopeful that we can make great things happen for those who really need support. And have a lot of fun doing it!!" Their fans will surely be waiting!
Lia Beck is a writer living in Brooklyn, NY, who covers entertainment, celebrity, and lifestyle. The former celebrity news editor at Bustle, she has also written for Refinery29, Hello Giggles, Cosmopolitan, PEOPLE, Entertainment Weekly, and more.
-
Rihanna Won't Carry Just Any Black Leather Bag
Hers is $2,950 and from a resurgent designer.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
Meghan Markle Reveals "Scary" Post-Birth Health Battle in First Episode of New Podcast
"I mean life or death, truly."
By Kristin Contino Published
-
Selena Gomez Gives a Candid Look at Her and Benny Blanco's Life in New Instagram Pics
Their lives are totally normal! Sort of...
By Lia Beck Published
-
Madonna Eats "F*** Trump" Cake and Shares Her Upset Over the Election
Madge has made her thoughts very clear.
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Madonna Supports Son Rocco at His Art Exhibition Weeks After Her Brother's Passing
A happy moment.
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Madonna Pays Heartbreaking Tribute to Brother Christopher Ciccone After His Sad Passing
She opened up about what he meant to her.
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Madonna's Previously Shelved Biopic Has Been Revived—and It Even Has a Title
Madonna herself teased the project on social media, which was previously put on ice back in January 2023.
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
Courtney Love Says Taylor Swift Is "Not Important" and "Not Interesting as an Artist"
Wow, saying that is... a choice.
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Madonna Calls Out Fan for Sitting at Her Concert Before Realizing They're in a Wheelchair
The interaction is hard to watch.
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Madonna Speaks Onstage About That One Time She Forcefully Told God \201cNo\201d While in the Throes of a Near-Death Experience
The performer gave a spontaneous nine-minute speech last night in L.A. that ran the gamut.
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
Madonna Gives the Ageist Haters a Piece of Her Mind in New Ad Campaign
Tell 'em!
By Iris Goldsztajn Published