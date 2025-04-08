Madonna and Elton John Just Ended Their Decades-Long Feud After She "Confronted" Him

A feud between two of the biggest pop musicians of all time has finally come to an end. After being at odds for over 20 years, Madonna and Elton John are all good, and there just might be a collaboration in their future. "Miserable cow", who?

On Monday, April 7, Madonna posted an Instagram that shows her and John posing together backstage at Saturday Night Live. In her lengthy caption, the Queen of Pop explains that she visited SNL to see John perform as the musical guest and to "confront him."

"We Finally Buried the Hatchet!!!" Madonna begins her post. She goes on explain that she has been a fan of John's and felt influenced by him ever since she was a teenager sneaking out of her home to go see him perform in Detroit.

"Over the decades it hurt me to know that someone I admired so much shared his dislike of me publicly as an artist," Madonna writes. "I didn’t understand it. I was told Elton John was the musical guest on SNL and I decided to go. I needed to go backstage and confront him."

But, when John saw Madonna, he immediately took the opportunity to apologize to her.

"When I met him, the first thing out of his mouth was, 'Forgive Me' and the wall between us fell down," Madonna recounts. "Forgiveness is a powerful tool." She says that "within minutes" they were hugging each other.

Madonna and John's feud extends back to the early 2000s. As reported by CBS News, in 2002, John dissed Madonna's song for the James Bond movie Die Another Day. In 2004, he claimed that she lip-syncs while he was giving a speech at the Q Awards. "That's me off her Christmas card list, but do I give a toss? No," the Rocket Man singer said.

The two then had a public back-and-forth that lasted years, with John sometimes commenting on the situation in interviews and Madonna giving statements via her publicist. The feud involved everything from them competing against each other for Best Original Song at the Golden Globes to John being rumored to have called Madonna a "miserable cow".

Suffice to say, they had a lot to get past, and it appears that they have done so at last. John reposted Madonna's Instagram to his own Instagram story and added, "A healing moment @madonna" with a red heart emoji. He also left a comment on the "Vogue" singer's post, writing in part, "Thank you for forgiving me and my big mouth. I'm not proud of what I said. Particularly when I think about all the groundbreaking work you have done as an artist - paving the way for an entire generation of female artists to succeed and be true to themselves." He also praises Madonna for speaking up about HIV/AIDS in the 1980s.

The two musicians could even end up working together. In her post, Madonna writes, "He told me had written a song for me and he wanted to collaborate." In his comment, John shares, "Both you and I have wholeheartedly been accepted and embraced by communities who are under threat around the world. By pulling together, I'm hopeful that we can make great things happen for those who really need support. And have a lot of fun doing it!!" Their fans will surely be waiting!