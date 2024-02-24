Anne Hathaway gives a subtle nod to 'The Devil Wears Prada' on the 2024 SAG Awards Red Carpet.

Award-winning actress Anne Hathaway gave a subtle nod to her iconic movie The Devil Wears Prada while walking the 2024 SAG Awards red carpet.



The Les Míserables actress dawned a blue (or is it cerulean?!) off-the-shoulder floor-length gown featuring a silver belt that cinched the dress at the waist. The actress completed the ensemble with a statement diamond necklace and minimum makeup.



Hathaway's gown evoked an iconic line from the hit 2006 film The Devil Wears Prada, which starred Hathaway alongside Emily Blunt and Meryl Streep.



Coincidentally enough, the three former co-stars reunited on the SAG Awards stage to present the first award of the evening for best male actor in a comedy series. (Blunt.and Hathaway even dished some of Streep's most cringe-worthy one-liners back her way.)

For the uninitiated, in The Devil Wears Prada Hathaway's character dismisses the important fashion choices taking place in her boss Miranda Priestly's office. As a result, Priestly (played by Streep) memorably puts Hathaway's character in her proverbial place.



"Oh. Okay. I see. You think this has nothing to do with you. You go to your closet and you select, I don't know, that lumpy blue sweater, for instance, because you're trying to tell the world that you take yourself too seriously to care about what you put on your back," Streep tells Hathaway, her words dripping with disdain.

"But what you don't know is that that sweater is not just blue, it's not turquoise, it's not lapis, it's actually cerulean. And you're also blithely unaware of the fact that in 2002, Oscar de la Renta did a collection of cerulean gowns..."

If Hathaway was traumatized by the burn heard around the fashion world, 2024 SAG attendees and fans alike certainly wouldn't have known it thanks to her chic ode to Priestly and her cerulean rant.

While there are no reported plans for a The Devil Wears Prada remake, Blunt and Hathaway recently took a stroll down memory lane after they were paired together for Variety's " Actors on Actors " series.

"I was so green coming into that situation. And you were like the warmest embrace," Blunt said of her co-star, Hathaway. "Even though you were a colossal movie star at that time, you treated me like a complete equal. You are one of the people I’ve known longest. We’ve known each other for 18 years."