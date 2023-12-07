Anne Hathaway and Emily Blunt Reminiscing Over 'The Devil Wears Prada' Quotes Is As Fun As It Sounds

Seventeen years later, The Devil Wears Prada is still dearly beloved by both its fans and its stars. Anne Hathaway and Emily Blunt were paired together for Variety's "Actors on Actors" series this year, and they spent the hourlong conversation adorably gushing over each other. The two actresses have had big years, with Blunt gaining awards buzz for her role in Oppenheimer, and Hathaway playing a mysterious prison psychologist in Eileen—a role which she says "made her braver."

They started off the interview by reminiscing on when they met each other. It turned out that Blunt was a little vague on the details, while Hathaway said she recalled "every second of the first time I met you." She jokingly added, "I’m so much more into you than you are into me. It’s fine. It’s fine.”

"You hadn’t been cast yet," the Eileen actress continued. "I was hearing that your name came up, and they said, 'It’s this amazing girl out of England and she’s so funny.' And I remember walking into the room and turning and meeting you. In my head — instant thought — I was like, 'What a movie star!'"

To which Blunt replied, "I was so green coming into that situation. And you were like the warmest embrace. Even though you were a colossal movie star at that time, you treated me like a complete equal. You are one of the people I’ve known longest. We’ve known each other for 18 years."

Blunt recalled, "We just had a joy bomb of a time on that movie. I don’t know if any of us knew it was going to become what it did. It’s quoted to me every week. It will be the movie that changed my life."

After discussing their respective new films, the pair took a walk down memory lane while playing a game involving some of The Devil Wears Prada's most iconic lines. They also pointed out that several of the lines from the film were improvised by the actors, including Emily's "I love my job, I love my job, I love my job," and Miranda Priestly's, "Is there some reason that my coffee isn’t here? Has she died or something?"

While a sequel to Prada is not currently in the works, both Hathaway and Blunt have said that they'd love to work with the film's cast again. In a November 2022 appearance on The View, Blunt said she would so a sequel "in a heartbeat just to play with those guys again. It's so fun." And last October when asked whether she hopes to work with Streep again, Hathaway said, "Oh my gosh, I would love that. I wish. I wish. I wish. She's very busy."