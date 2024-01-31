The 'Barbie' Cast Had an Adorable Reunion In the Wake of Greta Gerwig and Margot Robbie's Oscars Snubs

Not even a snub from the Academy Awards can get between the thick as thieves Barbie cast.



On Tuesday, Jan. 30, many of the most well-known Barbie cast members came together for a special screening of the film at the Academy Museum in Los Angeles, California.



Actors Ryan Gosling, Kate McKinnon, Margo Robbie, Ariana Greenblatt, America Ferrera, and Rhea Perlman were all in attendance, and in the wake of what has been seen to many as an Oscar snub for both Robbie and Barbie director, Greta Gerwig.



Robbie wore a Barbie t-shirt paired with a gray blazer, a simple pair of jeans, and bright pink heels. Gosling shined in a two-toned yellow sweater over a simple shirt and paired with some nice slacks.

Ryan Gosling, Kate McKinnon, Margot Robbie, Ariana Greenblatt, America Ferrera and Rhea Perlman seen at Warner Bros.' "Barbie" Los Angeles Special Screening at the Academy Museum on January 30, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Image credit: Getty Images)

While the 2023 blockbuster film snagged eight Oscar nominations—including Best Picture, Ryan Gosling for Best Supporting Actor and America Ferrera for Best Supporting Actress—Gerwig and Robbie were noticeably missing from the nomination list.



Gerwig did not secure a Best Director nomination, and Robbie was not nominated in the Best Actress category.



Gerwig became the first woman to ever solo-direct a movie that made over $1 Billion at the box office. And in an interview with Collider, Robbie said she predicted the massive success of the film.



"I think my pitch in the green-light meeting was the studios have prospered so much when they’re brave enough to pair a big idea with a visionary director," she told the publication at the time. "And then I gave a series of examples like, 'dinosaurs and [Steven] Spielberg,” that and that, that and that—pretty much naming anything that’s been incredible and made a ton of money for the studios over the years.

"And I was like, 'And now you’ve got Barbie and Greta Gerwig,'" she added. "And I think I told them that it’d make a billion dollars, which maybe I was overselling, but we had a movie to make, okay?!"

ate McKinnon, Margot Robbie, America Ferrera and Ariana Greenblatt seen at Warner Bros.' "Barbie" Los Angeles Special Screening at the Academy Museum on January 30, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Image credit: Getty Images)

After Gosling received his Oscars nomination, he responded to the snubs and spoke out in support of Gerwig and Robbie.



“I am extremely honored to be nominated by my colleagues alongside such remarkable artists in a year of so many great films. And I never thought I’d be saying this, but I’m also incredibly honored and proud that it’s for portraying a plastic doll named Ken,” Gosling said in a statement to the Los Angeles Times.



“But there is no Ken without Barbie, and there is no Barbie movie without Greta Gerwig and Margot Robbie, the two people most responsible for this history-making, globally celebrated film,” he continued. "No recognition would be possible for anyone on the film without their talent, grit and genius. To say that I’m disappointed that they are not nominated in their respective categories would be an understatement.”

Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling seen at Warner Bros.' "Barbie" Los Angeles Special Screening at the Academy Museum on January 30, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Obviously, what is seen as an Academy Awards oversight isn't going to keep this cast down. You love to see it!