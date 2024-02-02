Catherine O'Hara confirms she's in talks to play a role in 'The Last of Us.'

Like the incomparable Moira Rose once said: "Gossip is the devil's telephone. Best to just hang up."



Actress and cultural icon Catherine O'Hara recently confirmed rumors that she is in talks to play a role in the upcoming second season of HBO's hit television series The Last of Us.



During an appearance on Watch What Happens Live on Thursday, Feb. 1, fans asked if there was any truth to some low-key rumblings that O'Hara would appear on the series.

"How do you know these things?" she responded before confirming that, "yeah," there are conversations in the works.

"My son's a set dresser on the show," O'Hara told host Andy Cohen.

Entertainment Weekly has since confirmed that all signs point to O'Hara being on the show.

While O'Hara is best known for her comedic performances—including her roles in Home Alone, Best in Show and Schitt's Creek—a potential spot in The Last of US would not be her first foray into the world of drama.



In the early aughts, O'Hara played Carol Ward on HBO's Six Feet Under in seasons 3 and 5.



“I think if you're lucky enough to find out that you have a gift … and to be able to even make a living at it, then I think it's your job to nurture it and to protect it,” O'Hara told Forbes' Executive Vice President Moira Forbes while attending the Know Your Value and Forbes’ 30/50 Summit in 2023.

“In every new relationship, be aware of the foot you're going in on and be aware, be conscious of how you're presenting yourself right at the beginning,” she added. “Because the foot you go in on is the foot you will stay on—it is so hard to change that dynamic.”

Dan Levy and cast of 'Schitt's Creek' (L-R)Noah Reid, Emily Hampshire, Annie Murphy, Jennifer Robertson, Catherine O'Hara Karen Robinson, receive Best Comedy Series award at the 2019 Canadian Screen Awards Broadcast Gala. (Image credit: Getty Images)

If O'Hara does take part in Season 2, she will be joining an already award-winning cast that includes Pedro Pascal, Bella Ramsey, Kaitlyn Dever, Isabela Merced, and Young Mazino.



Mother Moira is always looking out for us, folks.