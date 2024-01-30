David and Victoria Beckham Recreate Their Viral “Be Honest” Moment For a Super Bowl Ad

No one can deny Victoria and David Beckham's sense of humor!



In a new teaser for the upcoming Uber Seats Super Bowl commercial, the posh pair recreated the moment in their Netflix documentary, aptly named Beckham, when the soccer superstar had to remind his wife to "be honest."



In documentary clip that went viral back in October, the former Spice Girl claimed both her and her husband were "very working class."



"Be honest," her husband responded as he poked his head into the room during the interview.

"I am being honest," Victoria replied.

“What car did your dad drive you to school in?” David asked.

It was after a few back-and-forth exchanges that Victoria Beckham finally admitted: "OK, in the '80s, my dad had a Rolls Royce."

"Thank you," David said before quickly ducking out of the room.

David Beckham calls out wife Victoria for saying she grew up ‘working class’ in new Netflix docuseries:“Be honest! What car did your dad drive you to school in?”pic.twitter.com/bVTFv97cGaOctober 5, 2023 See more

Instead of urging his wife to be honest about her upbringing, in the ad David Beckham is making sure Victoria sticks to the truth while discussing their upcoming Super Bowl commercial.



"So David and I are gonna be in a little commercial," Victoria begins, to which David once again pokes his head into the frame and urges his wife to "be honest."

"OK. It's a big commercial," Victoria admits. Her husband then says she needs to say when the commercial will air.

"David, I'm trying," Victoria responds.

Then, just like before, Victoria finally caves and reveals that the commercial will air during "the big baseball game."

Close enough, right?

Victoria goes on to misremember a few additional key details regarding their Uber Eats advertisement—including the possibility it may very well air during the "hockey bowl" and promising the spot will feature Jessica, not Jennifer, Aniston.



All the while, she's wearing a personalized "my dad had a Rolls-Royce" t-shirt.



The commercial ends with a simple text that reads: "Whatever you forget this Sunday, remember Uber Eats."



The Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Bowl (also known as Super Bowl LVIII) will air on Sunday, Feb. 11 at 6:30 pm EST on CBS, Paramaount+ and Nickelodeon.