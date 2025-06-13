Taylor Swift Scores a $1,590 Track Suit and $6,900 Chanel Bag for a Surprise Stanley Cup Finals Date
For Game 4, Swift and Travis Kelce debuted hers-and-his sweatsuits.
As Travis Kelce trains for the upcoming NFL season, Taylor Swift is refining her WAG style. The catch? She's nowhere near a football stadium.
On June 12, Swift and Kelce had a training season date night at Game 4 of the 2025 Stanley Cup finals. The pair snuck into box seats at Amerant Bank Arena, primarily to watch the Edmonton Oilers face off against the Florida Panthers. At the same time, they debuted a new maneuver in their couples' style playbook: hers-and-his sweatsuits. Swift even scored a designer hat trick between her Area track suit and Chanel 25 bag.
Swift's sporty Area set, styled by Joseph Cassell Falconer, combined a long-sleeve beige jacket ($995) with pull-on athletic shorts ($595). Both pieces were adorned with lines of crystal embellishments along the seams channeling the shine of her favorite DeBeers diamond earrings. (When she sang she's still "Bejeweled," she meant in the off-season, too.) She coordinated the set with a pair of no-longer-sold platform Prada boots—which she's owned since at least 2019, and incorporated into several Chiefs game outfits.
Oh, hi! ✨@taylorswift13 and @tkelce are in the house for Game 4! #StanleyCup pic.twitter.com/q7nobMBCDRJune 13, 2025
By her side, Kelce looked relaxed in a red long-sleeve sweatshirt and matching shorts. Did he choose the shade to match the Florida Panthers, his Kansas City Chiefs, or Swift's signature red lipstick? My money's on all of the above.
Videos and photos of Swift winding her way through the stadium revealed the pair's third-wheel for the evening: her large Chanel 25. The $6,900 trendy cargo bag beloved by Rihanna, Charli xcx, and Dua Lipa was last seen on the "Fortnight" singer's arm for a brunch date with Kelce last month.
Taylor Swift's WAG era has included far fewer Chanel bag sightings than custom Chiefs merch. She wore a head-to-toe, $16,500 resort look for the Chiefs-Texans game in 2024; she's also mixed vintage double-C bucket hats and earrings with gear from other designers.
Area, on the other hand, is one of Swift's top choices when she's gearing up for spectator sports. Its diamond-lined ripped jeans went all the way to the 2024 Super Bowl with Swift (and a Dion Lee corset). Before that, she wore crystal-coated Area shorts to a regular season game between the Chiefs and the New York Giants. Just like her surprise Stanley Cup look, the Grammy winner styled both outfits with a coordinating top and a bold red lip.
On those previous Area-forward occasions, Kelce was down on the field. So the Stanley Cup date night outfit has a special accessory: her partner, who she laughed with in her box seats all night.
Since announcing she successfully re-purchased her master recordings, Taylor Swift has seemingly had a laid-back summer. Swifties have been treated to date night sightings (featuring belted bags and LBDS) and girls' night (co-starring Dôen dresses and Gucci matching sets). Knowing she is "so productive," there's almost definitely another project cooking behind the scenes. New albums are just speculation, though. Another NFL season full of surprisingly chic Chiefs outfits, however, is pretty much guaranteed.
Halie LeSavage is the senior fashion and beauty news editor at Marie Claire. She is an expert on runway trends, celebrity style, and emerging brands. In 8+ years as a journalist, Halie’s reporting has ranged from profiles on insiders like celebrity stylist Molly Dickson to breaking brand collaboration news. She covers events like the Met Gala every year, and gets exclusive insight into red carpet looks through her column, The Close-Up.
Previously, Halie reported at Glamour, Morning Brew, and Harper’s Bazaar. She has been cited as a fashion and beauty expert in The Cut, CNN Underscored, and Reuters. In 2022, she earned the Hearst Spotlight Award for excellence and innovation in fashion journalism. She holds a bachelor’s degree in English from Harvard College.
