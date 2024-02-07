Emily Blunt Explains Why 'The Devil Wears Prada' Cast Has Mixed Emotions About a Possible Sequel

Emily Blunt has once again commented on the possibility of a The Devil Wears Prada sequel and, well, it's not looking good, fans.



During an interview for the Happy Sad Confused podcast, Blunt admitted that there has "never" been a real, genuine push or actual momentum to create a sequel to the 2006 hit movie starring Blunt, Stanley Tucci, Meryl Streep, Adrian Grenier, Anne Hathaway, and Daniel Sunjata.

“Sometimes things should be cherished and preserved in this bubble and it’s OK,” Blunt told host Josh Horowitz, adding that the entire cast is "good" with any decision to not move forward with a second film.

"Didn't Meryl (Streep) say something funny about it? They asked her about it, ‘Would she ever do a sequel?’ and she went, ‘Yeah, if I don’t have to lose the weight.’ But I think she said ‘the f****** weight,’" Blunt added.

Stanley Tucci, Meryl Streep, Adrian Grenier, Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt and Daniel Sunjata at 'The Devil Wears Prada' New York premiere. (Image credit: Getty Images)

This is not the first time Blunt has discussed another The Devil Wears Prada film, and she hasn't always felt the same way about the possibility of a second go-around.



In a 2018 interview with People, the mom of two said that while she didn't think a second movie was likely, "if everyone did it, I would be up for it."



"I almost hope it doesn't (happen)," she added, "because I think sometimes when you sequel everything kind of dilutes how special the original is."



Four years later, in 2022, Blunt seemed to change her tune, telling the co-hosts of The View that she would sign up for a sequel "in a heartbeat just to play with those guys again.”

Emily Blunt and Anne Hathaway, winners Star of the Year Awards for 'The Devil Wears Prada.' (Image credit: Getty Images)

Anne Hathaway has also touched on the possibility of another The Devil Wears Prada film, telling The View co-hosts in 2022 that she didn't "know if there can be" a sequel.



"I just think that movie was in a different era, you know? Now, everything's gone so digital, and that movie centered around the concept of producing a physical thing," Hathaway said at the time" It's just very different now."

She went on to admit that "it is tempting to think about Andy and Emily needing to get Miranda her coffee and she's somewhere in Europe. And then along the way they pick up Stanley Tucci in Italy, who's at a restaurant."

"It's tempting, but I don't think it's gonna happen," she added. "But they could relaunch it. They could find new people and do it. Do you think they'd let us do that?"



Someone, anyone, please let the cast do that.