Eugene Levy and Jason Biggs Reunite 25 Years After Their Hit Film 'American Pie'

Iconic father-son duo Jim and Noah Levenstein have reunited, so all is right in the world. For a second, at least.

On Friday, March 8, beloved actor Eugene Levy received his much-deserved Hollywood Walk of Fame star, and his previous co-star and "movie son" Jason Biggs was in attendance and in honor of his fictional father.

"My son Daniel couldn't be here today, sadly," Levy told the crowd during his celebratory speech. "He's shooting a movie in Bulgaria, and tell me that doesn't sound like an episode right out of Schitt's Creek, but it's true. My second son, Jim, is here.



"I love the fact you're here, Jason, honestly," he added.

Eugene Levy and Jason Biggs attend Eugene Levy's Hollywood Walk of Fame Star ceremony. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The co-stars have rarely shied away from letting the public know how much they love and respect each other.



In 2020, during an interview with Entertainment Weekly for their 2020 Entertainers of the Year issue, Biggs said he was a "little jealous" that Dan Levy can claim Eugene Levy as his "real dad."



"I mean, I know he’s not my real dad, he’s YOUR real dad, but still.. I can’t help but be a little jealous?" Biggs wrote under Dan Levy's, Eugene's son, Instagram post featuring a magazine photo shoot with his father.

"Good thing you two are the best comedy/fashion/father-son pairing and deserve every accolade you’re getting. Makes it easier to stomach," Biggs continued.

While receiving his Walk of Fame star, Eugene Levy appeared visibly emotional when talking about his real-life family, including his wife of almost 50 years, Deb.

"Here's some irony for you: I'm not the funny guy in my family," he said. "That medal belongs to my wife, Deb. And yet I'm getting the star. Go figure.

"But here's what I know—you can't have your name put on a star on Hollywood Boulevard without someone having your back," he continued. "And Deb's had mine for 47 years, so, there would be no star today without you."