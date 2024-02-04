Jennifer Lopez’s ‘SNL’ Outfits Made it Easy to Overlook Her On-Stage Hair Mishap

Not even a rogue hair extension can stop Jennifer Lopez when she's performing on the Saturday Night Live stage.



The actress and singer stunned during two separate performances on Feb. 3, wearing two equally breathtaking ensembles that made it all too easy for fans to overlook an unfortunate performance-time hair mishap.



Lopez first performed "Can't Get Enough" featuring Latto and REDMAN, who both joined the singer on stage. The entrepreneur wore a chic version of a suit featuring a cropped jacket, pants with carefully placed cutouts and a cropped white shirt.



During her performance, Lopez experienced a hair mishap of sorts—a hair extension was loose, prompting the actress to quickly remove it and throw it to the ground while she continued to dance the night away (pun intended).

'SNL' musical guest Jennifer Lopez performs "Can't Get Enough" on Saturday, February 3, 2024. (Image credit: Getty Images)

If fans did notice, all was quickly forgotten when Lopez took the SNL stage for a second time in a jaw-dropping floor-length gown to perform the title track from her ninth studio album This Is Me… Now.



The light pink, off-the-shoulder statement dress featured a daring, thigh high slit and endless floral accents. For this performance Lopez wore her hair back in a sleek up-do, leaving little-to-no chance for a second on-stage hair blunder.



Her SNL performances mark the first time Lopez has returned to Studio 8H since hosting Saturday Night Live in 2019.

SNL musical guest Jennifer Lopez performs "This Is Me Now" on Saturday, February 3, 2024. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Lopez's return to SNL was marked with some slight controversy after comments made by host and The Bear star Ayo Edebiri about Lopez resurfaced.



During a 2020 episode of Laci Mosley's Scam Goddess podcast, Edebiri said that "one of my favorite scams of all time" is Lopez and her musical career.



"Her whole career is one long scam," the actress added, before saying that "a lot of the write-ups of the songs will be like, 'J.Lo didn't have time to make it to the studio,' like, J.Lo was busy. It's like, 'Doing what?' Not singing, obviously."

Musical guest Jennifer Lopez, host Ayo Edebiri, and Heidi Gardner during Promos in Studio 8H on Friday, February 2, 2024. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Host Edebiri even poked fun at her post comments during a sketch, titled "Why'd You Say It?."

Edebiri's character consistently defends her inappropriate online comments, only to eventually admit she was wrong.



"OK, OK! We get it. It's wrong to leave mean comments or post comments just for clout, or run your mouth on a podcast, and you don't consider the impact because you're 24 and stupid," Edebiri's character said. "But I think I speak for everyone when I say, from now on, we're going to be a lot more thoughtful about what we post online."