Jennifer Lopez's 5 WorldPride Outfit Changes Include a Flame Bikini and a Plunging Bodysuit
J.Lo's wardrobe also featured a latex catsuit, a spidery gown, and a mirror bodysuit.
Jennifer Lopez's onstage performances regularly include multiple outfit changes. For instance, while hosting the 2025 American Music Awards, Lopez had a plethora of costume changes throughout the night. And when it comes to her music performances around the world, J.Lo is known for packing an array of sparkly jumpsuits and sheer catsuits. Hence, fans weren't remotely shocked when the superstar unveiled 5 very different outfits to perform at WorldPride in Washington, DC on June 6.
Lopez—who is styled by Rob Zangardi and Mariel Haenn—shared footage from her performance of "Get Right" on the WorldPride stage. For the hit track, she wore a jaw-dropping silver bodysuit adorned with crystals, which was created by The Blonds. The costume featured a dramatically low-cut neckline, along with a seriously high leg cut, and Jennifer Lopez accessorized the skimpy outfit with thigh-high silver boots.
A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo)
A photo posted by on
Photographs shared by Lopez on social media revealed her black latex catsuit, which featured strategically placed nude cut-out sections.
While performing a song from Kiss of the Spider Woman, Lopez changed into a long dress covered in gold sequins, and featuring huge web-shaped sleeves. The Marry Me star has, of course, been leaning into method dressing when it comes to promoting the movie, so her spider-themed costume for WorldPride makes a lot of sense.
For a performance of George Michael's "Freedom" in collaboration with the Gay Men's Chorus of Washington, DC, Lopez shed a white sheet to reveal she was wearing a bikini covered in flames, created by The Blonds.
A post shared by Gayety (@gayety)
A photo posted by on
An additional The Blonds bodysuit adorned with mirrors and gems, which she wore with matching boots, completed Lopez's impressive stage attire at WorldPride 2025.
It's undeniable that, whether she's performing at an awards show or a global festival, Jennifer Lopez never disappoints.
Amy Mackelden is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.
