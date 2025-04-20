Jennifer Lopez Trades Her Bubblegum Pink Latex Catsuit for a Sparkly Skintight Jumpsuit
The superstar wore two totally different outfits at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.
Jennifer Lopez is currently preparing for her "Up All Night: Live in 2025" concert series, and judging by J.Lo's appearance at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, she has more than enough catsuits ready for her tour.
The Maid in Manhattan star is no stranger to wearing a skintight catsuit. For instance, back in February, Lopez brought the house down while performing at Saadiyat Nights in Abu Dhabi wearing a semi-sheer catsuit covered in glittering crystals.
On Saturday, April 19, J.Lo—who is styled by Rob Zangardi and Mariel Haenn—arrived at the Formula 1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix prior to her evening performance at the Jeddah Corniche Circuit. For her daytime tour of the track, which involved taking a snap with Lewis Hamilton, the "I'm Real" singer wore a bubblegum pink latex catsuit. The skintight jumpsuit was adorned with several panels in alternate shades of pink, and was cinched at the waist with a ruched belt.
Lopez accessorized her seriously sleek pink outfit with a pair of Gianvito Rossi "Elle" 105mm transparent-strap mules, while carrying a silver box clutch. Finally, she wore the perfect pair of pink Neptune shades from Dubai-based brand By Hadia Ghaleb.
The superstar posted photos of her unbelievable outfit on Instagram with the caption, "Bringing a little sparkle to F1."
On Saturday night, Lopez changed into a completely different, yet also stunning, skintight catsuit, to perform for a huge crowd. The Marry Me star's second catsuit was adorned from head-to-toe with black crystals, with two V-shape turquoise panels accentuating the outfit. J.Lo's second catsuit of the day wouldn't stop glittering under the stage lights, making it perfect for the glitzy occasion.
