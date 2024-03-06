Prince William Finally Breaks His Silence on the Rampant Princess Kate Conspiracy Theories

As the internet continues to spiral over the Princess of Wales’ health, a representative for her husband, Prince William, has spoken out on the issue, giving rare comments on the private matter. In regards to rampant speculation on X (formerly known as Twitter) and other platforms, William’s rep pointedly said, speaking to People, “His focus is on his work, and not on social media.”
Questions of Kate’s whereabouts and concerns about her condition spiked last week, right around when William pulled out of a planned appearance at a memorial service for his godfather, King Constantine of Greece, on February 27, citing undisclosed personal reasons. After Kate’s abdominal surgery on January 16, Kensington Palace said that we likely wouldn’t hear from her until after Easter, which this year falls on March 31. But at the end of February, the internet went a bit bonkers, prompting a representative of Kate’s to remind the frenzied public on February 29 that “Kensington Palace made it clear in January the timelines of the princess’ recovery and we’d only be providing significant updates. That guidance stands.”
In what could have been a response to the uproar, Kate was seen publicly on Monday for the first time in 70 days, appearing in a car alongside mom Carole Middleton as the two went on the school run for Kate’s kids Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis. But will Kate’s appearance and William’s words be enough for the worried public?
“Everybody feels unsettled by uncertainty, and there is too much uncertainty that is surrounding the monarchy right now,” royal expert Sally Bedell Smith told People. “Queen Elizabeth used to say, ‘I need to be seen to be believed.’ It is important for Charles and his reign for the public to know a little bit more. The monarchy needs to be that anchor in times of trouble, and any sense of instability, which is inevitable when you have two of the key players out of action, is understandable.”
In addition to Kate’s health scare, King Charles learned during a corrective procedure for a benign enlarged prostate that he has cancer, for which he is currently undergoing treatment. Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York, also has cancer; just weeks after beating breast cancer, she was diagnosed with malignant melanoma earlier this year. Just over a week ago, royal family member Thomas Kingston—husband of royal cousin Lady Gabriella Windsor—died from what is believed to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound, only adding to the turmoil of 2024 in the royal family.
As to the King’s health, “Even though he has revealed that he has a form of cancer, that has done nothing to quell the speculation about how seriously ill he may or may not be,” Bedell Smith said, per People. “That is not doing the monarchy any favors. He is the head of state, and there are constitutional implications.”
Though Charles has long expressed a desire to have a slimmed-down monarchy and have the number of working royals be kept to more of a minimum, the royal family has never felt as perilously thin as it does at the moment, with two of its four most senior royals experiencing health issues, and their partners intermittently off duty taking care of them. “This is massively exposing how the royal family has gone from too many people to too few in a short space of time,” said Catherine Mayer, author of the biography Charles: The Heart of a King.
It remains to be seen if the statements from both William and Kate’s representatives, as well as seeing photos of Kate, will quell the public’s fervor over her health. People reports that Kate “continues to be doing well” in her recovery, but also cites a Palace source as describing the overall lack of information about her condition as complete “radio silence.”
“She is their MVP, without any doubt,” royal historian Amanda Foreman said of the Princess of Wales. “She is in so many ways the most like the late Queen.”
And, while public interest about Kate may be frustrating for the Palace, it should be taken as a compliment and a testament to her importance to the royal family, and to the world. “She’s so central to the monarchy and the future,” Bedell Smith said.
Stay In The Know
Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here.
Rachel Burchfield is a writer, editor, and podcaster whose primary interests are fashion and beauty, society and culture, and, most especially, the British Royal Family and other royal families around the world. She serves as Marie Claire’s Senior Celebrity and Royals Editor and has also contributed to publications like Allure, Cosmopolitan, Elle, Glamour, Harper’s Bazaar, InStyle, People, Vanity Fair, Vogue, and W, among others. Before taking on her current role with Marie Claire, Rachel served as its Weekend Editor and later Royals Editor. She is the cohost of Podcast Royal, a show that was named a top five royal podcast by The New York Times. A voracious reader and lover of books, Rachel also hosts I’d Rather Be Reading, which spotlights the best current nonfiction books hitting the market and interviews the authors of them. Rachel frequently appears as a media commentator, and she or her work has appeared on outlets like NBC’s Today Show, ABC’s Good Morning America, CNN, and more.
-
The 11 Best Cleansers to Brighten and Soothe Combination Skin
Vetted by dermatologists who know balance matters.
By Gabrielle Ulubay
-
Lindsay Lohan Honors Her 8-Month-Old Son With A Subtle, Sweet Accessory
The 'Mean Girls' star shares a son with her husband, Bader Shammas.
By Danielle Campoamor
-
Dakota Johnson Opens Up About Becoming a Mom Someday: “If I’m Meant to Be a Mother, Bring It On”
She is already a proud stepmom to partner Chris Martin’s children Apple and Moses, who he shares with ex-wife Gwyneth Paltrow.
By Rachel Burchfield
-
How Is Princess Kate Doing, Really? According to a Royal Expert, She’s “Recovering Well But Is Not Quite 100 Percent”
“She doesn’t want to rush things.”
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Princess Kate Has Appointed a (Very Good Looking) Private Secretary Who Bears an Uncanny Resemblance to Tennis Pro Roger Federer
On the heels of the departure of King Charles' “hot equerry” for a more private role at the Palace, this is news we can firmly get behind.
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Here’s Where Princess Kate and Her Mother, Carole Middleton, Were Going When They Were Spotted Driving Yesterday
It was the first time the public had seen Kate in 70 days.
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Kate Middleton Reportedly Called Meghan Markle Shortly After the Release of ‘Endgame’ to “Clear the Air” and “Ease the Tension”
‘Endgame,’ written by Omid Scobie and released last November, included multiple damaging allegations about the monarchy.
By Rachel Burchfield
-
After 70 Days Completely Out of the Public Eye, Princess Kate Is Finally Spotted in Public
Wearing sunglasses and a slight smile, Kate was seen today out with her mother, Carole Middleton.
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Prince William and Prince George Both Wanted This “Dream Job”—and No, It’s Not Becoming King
Both father and son shared this career aspiration, but, alas, it’ll never happen for either of them.
By Rachel Burchfield
-
If Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Were to Ever Return as Working Royals, They’d Have to Get Prince William’s Blessing First, Former Royal Butler Says
King Charles seems to be on board with a Sussex return, but William? That’ll be a harder sell.
By Rachel Burchfield
-
"Toxic" Speculation About Princess Kate's Whereabouts Is Only Making Prince William "More Determined" Not to Share Details About Her Illness: Sources
Don't expect any detailed updates.
By Iris Goldsztajn