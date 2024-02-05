Miley Cyrus didn't thank her dad Billy Ray Cyrus in her Grammy acceptance speeches.

After winning the first two Grammy Awards of her career during the 66th Annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Feb. 4, Miley Cyrus noticeably declined to thank her father, country music star Billy Ray Cyrus, in her acceptance speeches.
The actress and singer won her first ever Grammy for best pop solo performance for her song “Flowers,” only to go on and win the coveted record of the year award for the same chart-topping hit.
During both of her acceptance speeches, she failed to mention or thank her dad.
"(I want to thank) everyone that's standing on this stage right now Tom, Tyler, Michael and Greg," Cyrus said after winning record of the year. "Our teams, my team, Crush, Columbia, my mommy, my sister, my love, my main gays because look how good I look.
"I don't think I forgot anyone," she later quipped. "But I might have forgotten underwear. Bye!"
Cyrus has been reportedly estranged from her father and allegedly some of her siblings after her parents, Billy Ray and Tish Cyrus, announced their divorce in April 2022 and after nearly 30 years of marriage, People reported at the time.
In August, 2023, when Tish Cryus walked down the wedding aisle for a second time to marry Prison Break star Dominic Purcell, fans noticed that only Miley and her siblings Trace and Brandi attended the ceremony, BuzzFeed reported.
Her additional siblings—August, Noah and Braison—were not in attendance but, instead, were seen wearing T-Shirts with their father's face on them.
Additionally, Noah reportedly blocked—then unblocked—her mom in Instagram around the time she filed for divorce from Billy Ray.
Tish Cyrus and Brandi were also the only family members who attended the 2024 Grammys in support of Miley Cyrus, adding to public speculation that the Cyrus clan is fractured at best.
If there is any lingering family drama, Cyrus was seemingly unfazed by it all during her celebratory Grammys night. During the festivities, she gave her boyfriend Maxx Morando some rare PDA, leaning in for a much-deserved kiss as the night continued.
Stay In The Know
Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here.
Danielle Campoamor is an award-winning freelance writer covering mental health, reproductive justice, abortion access, maternal mental health, politics, and feminist issues. She has been published in The New York Times, Washington Post, CNN, NBC, Vogue, Harper's Bazaar, Marie Claire, InStyle, Playboy, Teen Vogue, Glamour, The Daily Beast, and more.
-
Here's Exactly How to Get J.Lo's 'Layered Nude' Manicure
Manicurist Tom Bachik offered a full product breakdown.
By Sophia Vilensky
-
King Charles Has Cancer, Buckingham Palace Confirms
The cancer was discovered during his corrective procedure for an enlarged prostate just 10 days ago.
By Rachel Burchfield
-
The Beauty Items at Nordstrom Shoppers Are Absolutely Loving
Now I need everything.
By Bianca Lambert