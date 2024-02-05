Miley Cyrus didn't thank her dad Billy Ray Cyrus in her Grammy acceptance speeches.

After winning the first two Grammy Awards of her career during the 66th Annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Feb. 4, Miley Cyrus noticeably declined to thank her father, country music star Billy Ray Cyrus, in her acceptance speeches.



The actress and singer won her first ever Grammy for best pop solo performance for her song “Flowers,” only to go on and win the coveted record of the year award for the same chart-topping hit.



During both of her acceptance speeches, she failed to mention or thank her dad.



"(I want to thank) everyone that's standing on this stage right now Tom, Tyler, Michael and Greg," Cyrus said after winning record of the year. "Our teams, my team, Crush, Columbia, my mommy, my sister, my love, my main gays because look how good I look.

"I don't think I forgot anyone," she later quipped. "But I might have forgotten underwear. Bye!"

US singer-songwriter Miley Cyrus accepts the Record Of The Year award for "Flowers" on stage during the 66th Annual Grammy Awards. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Cyrus has been reportedly estranged from her father and allegedly some of her siblings after her parents, Billy Ray and Tish Cyrus, announced their divorce in April 2022 and after nearly 30 years of marriage, People reported at the time.



In August, 2023, when Tish Cryus walked down the wedding aisle for a second time to marry Prison Break star Dominic Purcell, fans noticed that only Miley and her siblings Trace and Brandi attended the ceremony, BuzzFeed reported.



Her additional siblings—August, Noah and Braison—were not in attendance but, instead, were seen wearing T-Shirts with their father's face on them.



Additionally, Noah reportedly blocked—then unblocked—her mom in Instagram around the time she filed for divorce from Billy Ray.

Billy Ray Cyrus , Miley Cyrus and Tish Cyrus arrives at the 61st Annual GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on February 10, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Tish Cyrus and Brandi were also the only family members who attended the 2024 Grammys in support of Miley Cyrus, adding to public speculation that the Cyrus clan is fractured at best.



If there is any lingering family drama, Cyrus was seemingly unfazed by it all during her celebratory Grammys night. During the festivities, she gave her boyfriend Maxx Morando some rare PDA, leaning in for a much-deserved kiss as the night continued.