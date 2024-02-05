Miley Cyrus Gave Her Boyfriend Some Rare PDA During the 2024 Grammy Awards.

Miley Cyrus didn't hold back from publicly showing her boyfriend some love during her exciting night at the 66th Annual Grammy Awards.
While celebrating music's biggest night inside the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California, on Sunday, Feb. 4, the "Flowers" singer and her drummer boyfriend Maxx Morando shared a rare, public kiss while the pair sat at their Grammys table.
Of course, Cyrus certainly had a lot to celebrate that evening—the singer and actress took home her first and second Grammy ever for best pop solo performance and record of the year. She also performed live on the Grammys stage and while wearing a stunning bedazzled silver miniature dress the late, great Tina Turner would have been absolutely proud of.
Cyrus and Morando first started dating in 2021 after the pair met during the singer's NBC special, Miley’s New Year's Eve Party. Morando is a drummer for the band Liily, and after the pair met they were reportedly spotted holding hands backstage, People reported at the time.
Cyrus' beau also worked with her on her album Endless Summer Vacation, aiding in the creation of both "Handstand" and "Violence Chemistry."
The pair's PDA Grammys moment is rare, as they tend to keep their relationship private. For example, the couple declined to walk the Grammy Awards red carpet together. instead, Morando simply cheered on his girlfriend from the Grammys crowd as she took the stage not once, twice but three times.
In addition to giving fans a moment of PDA, Cyrus served Grammys viewers five distinct, equally breathtaking looks throughout the evening.
The now Grammy Award-winning singer started off the evening wearing a history-making John Galliano for Maison Margiela couture naked dress, featuring metal safety pins and a slew of colorful beads.
She also wore a sparkly, black, high-necked jumpsuit, a vintage Bob Mackie fringed bodysuit, and a sheer lace bodysuit with a sweetheart neckline.
Danielle Campoamor is an award-winning freelance writer covering mental health, reproductive justice, abortion access, maternal mental health, politics, and feminist issues. She has been published in The New York Times, Washington Post, CNN, NBC, Vogue, Harper's Bazaar, Marie Claire, InStyle, Playboy, Teen Vogue, Glamour, The Daily Beast, and more.
