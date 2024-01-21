Rachel McAdams Showed ‘Mean Girls’ Some Love With a Surprise 'SNL' Cameo

The original Queen Bee is back!



Actress Rachel McAdams made a surprise Saturday Night Live cameo appearance to introduce musical guest and the new Regina George, Reneé Rapp.



Wearing a bright red pantsuit over a purple turtleneck, McAdams appeared on the SNL stage to the delight and cheer of the audience. The OG Regina George paused to allow the audience to show her some serious love before she introduced Rapp, who was performing her second set of the evening.

"Ladies and gentlemen, once again: Reneé Rapp!" McAdams said to the camera and the millions of Mean Girls fans around the world.

Rapp was performing "Not My Fault" from the new Mean Girls musical, in which she took over for McAdams playing infamous Queen Bee Regina George. Rapp was joined on the SNL stage by another surprise, unannounced guest: The one and only Megan Thee Stallion.



McAdams has been glaringly absent from promotional events and advertisements leading up to the release of the new Mean Girls film, fueling speculation there was some kind of feud between the actress and the franchise.



In a recent interview with Variety, McAdams explained why she is not featured in the broadway musical adaptation of the 2004 box office hit.



"Tina (Fey) and I sort of dabbled with a few ideas, but it was tough to make it all work in the end," the actress told the publication at the time. "I was really down for whatever she wanted to do. I think the direction it went in will be fantastic and I cannot wait to see it."

McAdams even took part in a SNL skit, in which she played aspiring actress Natalie, who attends a drama class and is hopelessly clueless as to what to do because, well, she's not really that great of an actress to begin with.

McAdams' surprise appearance set the internet on fire like the virtual Burn Book it is, with many viewers and fans sharing their unbridled joy for the ceremonial passing of the Mean Girls torch.



"Rachel McAdams came to SNL to see Renee I know she is going insane," one fan posted on X, formerly known as Twitter.

"RACHEL MCADAMS INTRODUCING RENEÉ RAPP BEFORE SHE SINGS NOT MY FAULT. THIS IS EVERYTHING," another wrote.

"Rachel McAdams and Megan?? Thank u Renee for making tonight’s episode bearable," someone else posted.



And just in case fans weren't sufficiently mind-blown enough, as the credits rolled the OG Regina George and the new Regina George were blowing each other kisses during the on-stage goodbyes.



Mean Girls forever!

