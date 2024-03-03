The OG ‘Sex and the City’ Series Receives a Premiere Date on Netflix.

It's about to get that much easier to watch one of the most iconic television shows in history.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the beloved and original Sex and the City television series has landed a premiere date on Netflix, expanding viewers' ability to stream the hit late-90s and early aughts classic.



Starting April 1, 2023, all six seasons of the hit show—starring Cynthia Nixon, Kristin Davis, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kim Cattrall—will be available on the streaming platform. Previously, Sex and the City fans could only stream the OG show on MAX, formerly known as HBO Max.



Last year, Warner Bros. Discovery—HBO's parent company—made a content agreement with Netflix, The Hollywood Reporter previously reported. The agreement included a licensing deal for several HBO series, including Band of Brothers, The Pacific, andSix Feet Under.

Cynthia Nixon, Kristin Davis, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kim Cattrall. 1999 Paramount Pictures. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Fans of the original series have taken to X, formerly known as Twitter, to share their thoughts on Netflix acquiring the rights to stream the show.



"I am not ready for Gen Z to interact with this show," someone tweeted.

"How young do you think gen z is??," someone responded. "I grew up watching this show with my aunts man."



"Me watching Sex and The City on both MAX and Netflix," another posted, along with a gif.



Last year, HBO chief Casey Bloys discussed the strategy behind the decision to license HBO content to a rival streaming service.

“We have to be protective of the shows that we have and are successful,” he said at the time, as reported by The Hollywood Reporter. “But, you know, I’ve worked in television long enough that syndication used to be, that was the pot of gold. That was the brass ring that meant that your show was gonna go on and have a life after its initial run and live for decades."

The cast of "Sex And The City" ("The Caste System" episode). (Image credit: Getty Images)

Bloys went on to add that as a result, "the idea of selling a show outside of your ecosystem wasn’t an unusual idea."



"Obviously, streaming and companies kind of reorienting themselves has impacted that," he continued. "But I think the way that we’re doing it somewhat cautiously, doing it co-exclusively, we’re never giving anybody an exclusive right to a show."

To HBO Chief Bloys' point, all 94 episodes of the original hit show—in addition the two Sex and the City films and the show’s much-awaited and hit sequel And Just Like That—will still be available to stream on Max.



Only the original 1998 television series will be available on Netflix.



Historically, as The Hollywood Reporter reports, HBO has declined to license its original shows to anyone other than a sibling company. For example, the OG Sex and the City was sold in syndication to TBS and other basic cable networks.



HBO also licensed The Sopranos, Six Feet Under, and The Wire—among other series—to Amazon, prior to HBO launching its own streaming service.