Usher Reportedly Got Married In Vegas Ahead of His Super Bowl Half Time Performance

It's official: Usher is a married man!



The Grammy Award-winning singer tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend, Jennifer Goicoecha, in Las Vegas over the weekend and prior to Usher performing at Super Bowl 58, People has confirmed.

After the Kansas City Chiefs defeated the San Francisco 49ers in a nail-biting overtime win, Usher and Goicoecha enjoyed a Las Vegas night out on the town. Per the same People reporting, "Usher was photographed wearing a gold band on his left ring finger."



Usher's bride was seen wearing an all-white, off-the-shoulder pantsuit, while the "My Way" singer sported an all-white floor-length fur coat worn over a classic black tuxedo.

Just three days before Super Bowl LVIII, Usher obtained a marriage license in Clark County, Nevada, People originally reported, sparking rumors of potential game day nuptials. Usher also appeared on the Super Bowl stage in an all-white ensemble, only fueling speculation that he wasn't going to leave Sin City a single man.

Jennifer Goicoechea and Usher attend the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party. (Image credit: Getty Images)

In an exclusive interview with People ahead of Super Bowl 58, Usher opened up about his relationship with Goicoechea.



"Listen, when you find someone that you know is a great partner, of course it is an honor and a pleasure to be able to share life with someone who wants to share it with you and loves you, who you are," he told the publication at the time.



"We've obviously made a commitment to life for life together because of our children. It wouldn't be odd for us to get married. We already did here. You know what I'm saying?" the singer continued. "And we're going to be in each other's lives until we die, obviously, because we have something to share. That's beautiful. Our children. But not because of that. I really do feel like I have an amazing partner that I respect."



Turns out, Taylor Swift and Jason Kelce aren't the only ones living in a real-life rom-com.

Usher performs onstage during the Apple Music Super Bowl LVIII Half Time Show. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Rumors of Goicoechea and Usher dating first surfaced in 2019, after the pair were photographed at a birthday party for producer Keith Thomas.



In 2020, the couple welcomed their first child to the fold—a daughter named Sovereign Bo. In 2021, the couple expanded their brood with the birth of their son, Castrello.



Usher also has two sons with his ex-wife, Tameka Foster—Usher V and Naviyd Ely.



"I started this journey, I found and met an amazing partner who happened to be my best friend and was there all the time, and I was like, wow, this could be great," Usher said in the same People interview. "I have an amazing partner, a support system."