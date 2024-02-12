Usher Reportedly Got Married In Vegas Ahead of His Super Bowl Half Time Performance

It's official: Usher is a married man!
The Grammy Award-winning singer tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend, Jennifer Goicoecha, in Las Vegas over the weekend and prior to Usher performing at Super Bowl 58, People has confirmed.
After the Kansas City Chiefs defeated the San Francisco 49ers in a nail-biting overtime win, Usher and Goicoecha enjoyed a Las Vegas night out on the town. Per the same People reporting, "Usher was photographed wearing a gold band on his left ring finger."
Usher's bride was seen wearing an all-white, off-the-shoulder pantsuit, while the "My Way" singer sported an all-white floor-length fur coat worn over a classic black tuxedo.
Just three days before Super Bowl LVIII, Usher obtained a marriage license in Clark County, Nevada, People originally reported, sparking rumors of potential game day nuptials. Usher also appeared on the Super Bowl stage in an all-white ensemble, only fueling speculation that he wasn't going to leave Sin City a single man.
In an exclusive interview with People ahead of Super Bowl 58, Usher opened up about his relationship with Goicoechea.
"Listen, when you find someone that you know is a great partner, of course it is an honor and a pleasure to be able to share life with someone who wants to share it with you and loves you, who you are," he told the publication at the time.
"We've obviously made a commitment to life for life together because of our children. It wouldn't be odd for us to get married. We already did here. You know what I'm saying?" the singer continued. "And we're going to be in each other's lives until we die, obviously, because we have something to share. That's beautiful. Our children. But not because of that. I really do feel like I have an amazing partner that I respect."
Turns out, Taylor Swift and Jason Kelce aren't the only ones living in a real-life rom-com.
Rumors of Goicoechea and Usher dating first surfaced in 2019, after the pair were photographed at a birthday party for producer Keith Thomas.
In 2020, the couple welcomed their first child to the fold—a daughter named Sovereign Bo. In 2021, the couple expanded their brood with the birth of their son, Castrello.
Usher also has two sons with his ex-wife, Tameka Foster—Usher V and Naviyd Ely.
"I started this journey, I found and met an amazing partner who happened to be my best friend and was there all the time, and I was like, wow, this could be great," Usher said in the same People interview. "I have an amazing partner, a support system."
Stay In The Know
Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here.
Danielle Campoamor is an award-winning freelance writer covering mental health, reproductive justice, abortion access, maternal mental health, politics, and feminist issues. She has been published in The New York Times, Washington Post, CNN, NBC, Vogue, Harper's Bazaar, Marie Claire, InStyle, Playboy, Teen Vogue, Glamour, The Daily Beast, and more.
-
Your Next Must-Watch Royal Film Hits Netflix on April 5, and the Trailer Was Just Released
‘Scoop’ depicts Prince Andrew’s catastrophic November 2019 BBC 'Newsnight' interview.
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Alicia Keys’ Husband, Swizz Beatz, Responds to Fans Who Think Usher Got “Too Close” to the Singer During Their Super Bowl Half Time Performance
“We don’t do negative vibes on this side we make history.”
By Danielle Campoamor
-
Why One Couture Designer Had His Models Wear Labels
Peet Dullaert's striking choice intended to make a statement.
By Gabrielle Ulubay