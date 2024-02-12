The Super Bowl Might Not Be the Only Milestone Moment in Usher's Life This Week—Is He About to Get Married?

Performing at the halftime show of the Super Bowl is a mountaintop moment for any artist, so why not add to the celebratory spirit and up the ante? After all, Usher is in Las Vegas, so he might be about to do what one does in Sin City—get married!

Usher and his longtime girlfriend Jennifer Goicoechea obtained a marriage license in Clark County, Nevada, before Usher’s halftime show performance, People reports. The outlet reports that the license was obtained on Thursday, February 8, three days before the big show.

The couple has been together since 2019 (Image credit: Getty Images)

The couple were first linked in June 2019 and welcomed their first child together, daughter Sovereign Bo, in 2020. Their son, Sire Castrello, was born the next year. (Usher also shares two sons, Usher V and Naviyd Ely, with ex-wife Tameka Foster.)

“I have an amazing partner, a support system,” Usher told People of Goicoechea. “We have an amazing dynamic between our relationship where I’m able to be passionate still about what I do and have an incredible partner to work through some of the harder times as a young man dealing with children.”

He added of the record executive “I’m very happy, very fortunate to have an incredible friend, not just a partner. She’s my best friend and I love her.”

Usher is no stranger to Vegas—his residency, My Way Las Vegas, ran from July 2022 to December 2023, so it makes sense to choose to get married in a city he knows well. Although there is no report of the couple actually tying the knot yet, it seems imminent.

"Listen, when you find someone that you know is a great partner, of course it is an honor and a pleasure to be able to share life with someone who wants to share it with you and loves you, who you are," Usher said, per People. "We've obviously made a commitment to life for life together because of our children. It wouldn't be odd for us to get married. We already did here. You know what I'm saying? And we're going to be in each other's lives until we die, obviously, because we have something to share. That's beautiful. Our children. But not because of that. I really do feel like I have an amazing partner that I respect."