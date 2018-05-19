Prince Harry and Meghan Markle just tied the knot during an extravagantly chic wedding at St. George's Chapel, Windsor Castle—and while the wedding was everything, the moment everyone was *really* waiting for was the kiss after the ceremony. Otherwise known as a time-honored tradition from the royal family that the public pretty much lives for.

Harry and Meghan exchanged their first smooch as man and wife (actually, make that woman and husband). Here is the kiss from every single angle.

Lining up.

Going in.

Zoom in.

From the rafters.

Backside view.

Zoom out.

That was nice!

Here's Kate and William's kiss, as a reminder.



By the way, if you're wondering how Prince Charles and Princess Diana's kiss fits into the occasion, here you go:

All good kisses, to be sure.

And they kissed a second time in the carriage!!

See!

