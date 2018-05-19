Today's Top Stories
Every Single Royal Wedding Guest Hat & Fascinator
Royal Wedding meghan markle duchess catherine dress
The Difference Between Meghan and Kate's Dresses
Who Is Princess Diana's Niece, Kitty Spencer?
Shop Wedding Dresses Similar to Meghan Markle's
royal wedding meghan markle prince harry
Meghan Markle Is the Duchess of Sussex

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's First Kiss Is Very Sweet!

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle just tied the knot during an extravagantly chic wedding at St. George's Chapel, Windsor Castle—and while the wedding was everything, the moment everyone was *really* waiting for was the kiss after the ceremony. Otherwise known as a time-honored tradition from the royal family that the public pretty much lives for.

Harry and Meghan exchanged their first smooch as man and wife (actually, make that woman and husband). Here is the kiss from every single angle.

Lining up.

Going in.

Zoom in.

From the rafters.

Getty Images

Backside view.

Zoom out.

Getty Images

That was nice!

Here's Kate and William's kiss, as a reminder.

By the way, if you're wondering how Prince Charles and Princess Diana's kiss fits into the occasion, here you go:

All good kisses, to be sure.

And they kissed a second time in the carriage!!

See!

Follow along here as we report on the royal wedding in real-time—from the dress to the tiara to Harry and Meghan's most adorable moments.

