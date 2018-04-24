Update 4/24: There's still no fight.

In a new interview with Vulture, Sarah Jessica Parker would like to remind you that "there is no catfight" with Kim Cattrall and never has been.

"I have never uttered an unkind, unsupportive, unfriendly word, so I would love to redefine it. I also want to remind everybody that there were four women on the set and I spent equal time with all of them, so this was not a set with two women who didn’t get along. I’ve always held Kim’s work in high regard and always appreciative of her contributions. If she chooses not to do the third movie, there’s not a lot I can do to change her mind and we must respect it. That’s the only thing I’ve ever said about it, you know?

Pause. If she chooses not to do the third movie...so, is there still hope that there may be one without her?

She continues, "The three of us have shared our disappointment that we’re not making that movie, not just on our behalf but our crew, but also just the people that have been vocal about wanting to see it. But we still live in a free country where people get to make choices and sometimes the answer is 'no,' and the only way to respond for me is to respect that. So whether we choose to revisit it at another time and reimagine that story—that’s something Michael and I just haven’t talked about yet, that doesn’t mean we won’t, but we haven’t at this time."

"But, no, there is no catfight, there never has been a catfight. I’ve never fought with someone publicly in my life, nor would I. And I spent time with all of the women on the set...We spent 10, 12 years of our life doing something that I really loved and I feel privileged to be part of and I don’t want this to eclipse it or change its experience for that audience that was so good to us for so long."

Original story 2/14: If you're one of the many heartbroken Sex and the City fans who simply can't get over the ongoing feud between Sarah Jessica Parker and Kim Cattrall, SJP has another message for you: There was never a fight. In a recent interview with People, the SATC star opens up about the reported feud between the actors:

“I never talked about it, except [to say] that some of us were disappointed [about the movie not happening], says Parker. “But I never responded to the conversation Kim had with Piers Morgan, where she said things that were really hurtful about me. We had this experience and it was amazing, and nothing will ever be like it. We had a connection with an audience, and we had a connection with the city and with this crew, and we got to tell these crazy stories with each other. So I don’t want to mess with that. I couldn’t imagine anyone else playing that part. So there was no fight; it was completely fabricated, because I actually never responded. And I won’t, because she needed to say what she needed to say, and that is her privilege.”

Rumors of a feud between the friends sparked when Cattrall, 61, insisted her and her castmates didn't get along after her decision not to participate in Sex and the City 3. Over the past few months, Cattrall has revealed the tension that has been reportedly going on for years between the co-stars.



To further prove there wasn't a fight (likely after she gave the interview above), a few days ago SJP, 52, reached out to Cattrall following the death of her brother. Cattrall responded by posting on her Instagram, "I don't need your love or support at this tragic time @sarahjessicaparker."

During a recent interview on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, SJP said she was "heartbroken" by Cattrall's continuous statements that they were never friends. Here's hoping the former co-stars can mend their relationship soon.

