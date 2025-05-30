Sarah Jessica Parker Embraces TikTok's "Wrong Shoe Theory" With a Pair of Carrie-Coded Neon Pink Pumps
Carrie would be proud.
Rest in peace, Carrie Bradshaw. You would have loved the wrong shoe theory. (She's alive and well in the Sex and the City-verse, but the sentiment still stands.) The fictional character basically invented the concept, when she famously wore mismatched shoes during Episode 13 of Season 3, "Escape from New York."
Though Carrie only sported the style once, her real-life counterpart, Sarah Jessica Parker, has continued to carry the wrong-shoe baton in the decades since the show ended (the styling choice was her idea, after all). Now that Parker is back in the media circuit once more, she's tapping the TikTok-famous trick once again.
This week, Parker was in "An American Girl in Paris" (IYKYK), touching down in France to celebrate the May 29 release of And Just Like That... Season 3. This Euro trip didn't provide tulle skirts or broken diamond necklaces—instead, the actor walked the red carpet wearing a glitzy black midi dress.
The long-sleeved number had an embellished neckline that acted as a built-in bib collar. With leg-o-mutton sleeves and and ornate brocade print, her dress embodied the same witchy, 17th-century vibes Parks has been embracing throughout her press tour.
Though the dress itself was decidedly un-Carrie (she wasn't really one for an all-black 'fit), Parker's styling felt true to the fashion-obsessed fictional character. On her feet, she wore neon pink peep-toe pumps fitted with an ankle trap. The pair wasn't mismatched, but it did clash spectacularly with her vintage-inspired dress—just like the wrong shoe theory intended.
It really just goes to show that you can take the girl out of Sex and the City, but you can't take Sex and the City out of the girl.
Stay In The Know
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Kelsey (she/her) is a freelance fashion editor and writer, specializing in e-commerce and fashion news. With more than ten years of experience in digital media, Kelsey has a knack for turning top-performing content into top-selling content. At Marie Claire, she provides witty celeb style commentary, unpacking the style choices of stars like Zoë Kravitz, Dua Lipa, Selena Gomez, and her fashion superhero, Rihanna. When she’s not tracking the personal style of Hollywood’s elite, Kelsey also covers designer collabs and industry news.
Before taking her talents to Marie Claire, Kelsey was the Senior Fashion Editor at Bustle, where she oversaw the site’s fashion coverage and launched a successful luxury handbag series called Secure The Bag. Prior to Bustle, she came from a six-year stint at Seventeen, during which she managed the team’s fashion and beauty verticals and led e-commerce strategy. In her freelance era, Kelsey contributes to publications like InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Glamour, and more. She also offers consulting services and content creation, in addition to writing and editing. Follow @klstieg on Instagram for 'fit pics and travel recommendations.
-
Kylie Jenner's Knicks Game Outfit Pairs Rare Vintage Pieces and a $54,000 Cartier Watch
Plus a $54,000 Cartier watch.
-
Of Course Jennifer Lawrence Can Elevate Her Ugly-Cute Clogs With a Leopard Prada Bag
There's no accessory she can't style.
-
Ana de Armas Accessorizes Her Custom Louis Vuitton Dress With $1,195 Platform Pumps
She united two major designers in one floral look.
-
Beyoncé Channels Taylor Swift on Her 'Cowboy Carter' Tour in a Snake-Embellished Bodysuit
'Reputation (Beyoncé's Version)'.
-
Hailey Bieber Makes Her Billion-Dollar Deal Debut in a Little Black Dress
She's taking a page from Selena Gomez's book.
-
Sarah Jessica Parker's Witchy Vivienne Westwood Corset Dress Is an Unexpected Nod to Her Most Famous Movie
This 'Hocus Pocus' look was completely unexpected.
-
Anya Taylor-Joy Elevates a Hannah Montana-Favorite Trend for Miley Cyrus's 'Something Beautiful' Listening Party
It's the best of both worlds.
-
Margot Robbie Puts a Biker Twist on Alaïa's Iconic Le Teckel Bag With Moto Boots and a Mini Skirt
She's embracing the anti-Barbie aesthetic.