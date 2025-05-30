Sarah Jessica Parker Embraces TikTok's "Wrong Shoe Theory" With a Pair of Carrie-Coded Neon Pink Pumps

Carrie would be proud.

Sarah Jessica Parker attends the &quot;And Just Like That…&quot; Season Three Photocall at Hotel Napoleon on May 29, 2025 in Paris, France.
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Rest in peace, Carrie Bradshaw. You would have loved the wrong shoe theory. (She's alive and well in the Sex and the City-verse, but the sentiment still stands.) The fictional character basically invented the concept, when she famously wore mismatched shoes during Episode 13 of Season 3, "Escape from New York."

Though Carrie only sported the style once, her real-life counterpart, Sarah Jessica Parker, has continued to carry the wrong-shoe baton in the decades since the show ended (the styling choice was her idea, after all). Now that Parker is back in the media circuit once more, she's tapping the TikTok-famous trick once again.

This week, Parker was in "An American Girl in Paris" (IYKYK), touching down in France to celebrate the May 29 release of And Just Like That... Season 3. This Euro trip didn't provide tulle skirts or broken diamond necklaces—instead, the actor walked the red carpet wearing a glitzy black midi dress.

The long-sleeved number had an embellished neckline that acted as a built-in bib collar. With leg-o-mutton sleeves and and ornate brocade print, her dress embodied the same witchy, 17th-century vibes Parks has been embracing throughout her press tour.

Sarah Jessica Parker attends the "And Just Like That…" Season Three Photocall at Hotel Napoleon on May 29, 2025 in Paris, France.

Sarah Jessica Parker celebrated And Just Like That…'s Season 3 release in a black brocade mini dress and neon pink pumps.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Though the dress itself was decidedly un-Carrie (she wasn't really one for an all-black 'fit), Parker's styling felt true to the fashion-obsessed fictional character. On her feet, she wore neon pink peep-toe pumps fitted with an ankle trap. The pair wasn't mismatched, but it did clash spectacularly with her vintage-inspired dress—just like the wrong shoe theory intended.

It really just goes to show that you can take the girl out of Sex and the City, but you can't take Sex and the City out of the girl.

