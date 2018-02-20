Khloé Kardashian Reveals Pregnancy Complications: "I Can't Walk"

Looks like Khloé Kardashian will be dealing with a pregnancy-related health scare during Sunday's new episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

In a brief and worrying clip from the show, Khloé is seen at the doctor's office and later on her couch—where she tells her sisters, "Literally, I like can't walk." Kourtney suggests that she immediately contacts the doctor.

Up until this point, it's been assumed that Khloé's pregnancy had been progressing without complication. That said, she's currently around 31 weeks and appears to be happy and healthy—even posting the below photo over the long weekend:

Find out more about the designer's pregnancy complications during Sunday's Keeping Up with the Kardashians.