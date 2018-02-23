Kourtney Kardashian Says She Wants to Freeze Her Eggs and Have More Kids

Remember when Kourtney Kardashian literally pulled a baby out of herself on Keeping Up with the Kardashians in what has to be the most wild/empowering reality TV moment to-date? Well she wants to do it again! In a clip from Sunday's KUWTK, the 38-year-old star revealed that she's considering freezing her eggs so that she can have a fourth child at some point in the future.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

If you're currently trapped at work and your boss doesn't allow you to watch Kardashian clips on your phone (so unjust) , here's how the conversation goes:

Kourtney: "So, I've been thinking about freezing my eggs."



Kim: "Are you serious? You want another kid?"

Kourtney: "What if I do though? I don't know what I want. What if I want a kid in the next ten years? Wouldn't you rather have the insurance sitting there?"

If you're wondering who Kourtney wants to be the father of her potential fourth child (possibilities include her ex Scott Disick and her current boyfriend Younes Bendjima), she isn't confirming anything. When Kim asked point-blank who she'd want to "have a kid with" Kourtney said "I don't know" with a telling smile—but added that she isn't interested in having a child with Bendjima at this moment.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

"If I wanted to have it with my situation right this second, I would take out my IUD and I would get to work," Kourtney said. "Right now, I'm good."



This has been a Kardashian update.