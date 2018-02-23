Leslie Knope from Parks and Recreation
Today's Top Stories
1
Amy Poehler Slams the NRA's Leslie Knope Tweet
2
Brad Pitt & Jennifer Aniston Relationship Timeline
3
Everytown Just Got More Followers Than the NRA
4
Thin? Fat? Who Cares? Wear the Yoga Leggings
Moschino aw18 hair
5
Models Channeled Jackie Kennedy at Moschino​

Kourtney Kardashian Says She Wants to Freeze Her Eggs and Have More Kids

But who would the father be?

Getty Images

Remember when Kourtney Kardashian literally pulled a baby out of herself on Keeping Up with the Kardashians in what has to be the most wild/empowering reality TV moment to-date? Well she wants to do it again! In a clip from Sunday's KUWTK, the 38-year-old star revealed that she's considering freezing her eggs so that she can have a fourth child at some point in the future.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

If you're currently trapped at work and your boss doesn't allow you to watch Kardashian clips on your phone (so unjust) , here's how the conversation goes:

Kourtney: "So, I've been thinking about freezing my eggs."

Kim: "Are you serious? You want another kid?"

Kourtney: "What if I do though? I don't know what I want. What if I want a kid in the next ten years? Wouldn't you rather have the insurance sitting there?"

If you're wondering who Kourtney wants to be the father of her potential fourth child (possibilities include her ex Scott Disick and her current boyfriend Younes Bendjima), she isn't confirming anything. When Kim asked point-blank who she'd want to "have a kid with" Kourtney said "I don't know" with a telling smile—but added that she isn't interested in having a child with Bendjima at this moment.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

"If I wanted to have it with my situation right this second, I would take out my IUD and I would get to work," Kourtney said. "Right now, I'm good."

This has been a Kardashian update.

Related Stories
Kylie Jenner May Have Killed Snapchat With A Tweet
Kylie Jenner Launches Stormi-Inspired Makeup
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Celebrity
Emily Ratajkowski Just Announced She's Married
Jennifer Lawrence Is a Middle-School Dropout
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
 30 Cringe-Worthy Oscar Moments
Josh Duhamel on Fergie's National Anthem
Meet Sam Heughan's Girlfriend, MacKenzie Mauzy
Lamar Odom on Khloé Kardashian's Pregnancy
Lifetime Has Found Its Will and Kate
Kim Kardashian's Pink Tulle Dress Is Everything
Justin Theroux and Jennifer Aniston Did Not Cheat
The Crown's Claire Foy Splits with Her Husband