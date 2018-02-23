Leslie Knope from Parks and Recreation
Kylie Jenner Just Announced a Baby Stormi-Inspired Makeup Collection

It's only February, and already this year, Kylie Jenner has birthed two major things: a baby—old news—and, as of tonight, a brand-spankin' new makeup collection that you're actually going to want to buy.

Yes, the 20-year-old beauty mogul just announced her new Kylie Cosmetics line called The Weather Collection (a clear ode to baby Stormi), which includes lightning bolt-stamped lipsticks and liquid lipsticks, bright and shimmery eyeshadow palettes, a powder highlighter palette, and a pot of loose highlighting powder.

"I worked on this pretty much throughout my entire pregnancy," she said on her Instagram stories. "I spent a lot of time on this collection, and I put a lot of detail into it." And honestly, it shows. Every single hue, shade, font, and image seems to be a dedication to Stormi, and I'm actually loving how much Kylie is momming out right now.

The collection doesn't officially drop until February 28th, so please mark your calendars accordingly and check back here for all your Kylie, Stormi, and beauty-related updates. Because this is my life, now.

