Khloé Kardashian Is Facing Major Backlash Over Her Trip to Japan at Eight Months Pregnant

Khloé Kardashian is currently in Japan with her sisters, where she and her eight-month baby bump appear to be having an amazing time with the rest of the Kardashian clan. However, the internet was quick to voice concern over the reality star flying so late into her pregnancy.
Per the Mayo Clinic, "generally, commercial air travel before week 36 of pregnancy is considered safe for women who have healthy pregnancies."
At eight months, Khloé should be around 32 weeks—meaning her trip to Japan hasn't hit the cut off. But even if it had, she presumably consulted with a doctor and knows how to responsibly take care of her own pregnancy without the internet weighing in.
As of now, Khloé hasn't commented on the backlash over her flight.