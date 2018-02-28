Khloé Kardashian Is Facing Major Backlash Over Her Trip to Japan at Eight Months Pregnant

Khloé Kardashian is currently in Japan with her sisters, where she and her eight-month baby bump appear to be having an amazing time with the rest of the Kardashian clan. However, the internet was quick to voice concern over the reality star flying so late into her pregnancy.

Girl u took a big risk u are brave too be flying across the world being 8 months pregnant l'm surprise Tristan didn't put his foot down on this just saying. — rosemary davis (@rosemar26428973) February 27, 2018

No more flying! You’re scaring me 🤦‍♀️ what if you went into labor on the plane 🙀 — Marcy Lineback (@marcykristine) February 27, 2018

Woman I know you lead a busy life but you gotta slow down. I don't think you're even supposedly to be flying this far into pregnancy. You just need to rest and get a massage :) ly koko — Andrea Sona (@andreafaye201) February 27, 2018

Are u suppose to be flying to Japan in this late,stage of pregnancy?? I would be concerned about going into early labor in another country just saying girl — rosemary davis (@rosemar26428973) February 26, 2018

Why would you fly 17 hours over an ocean at 8 months??? — Stephanie Sidley (@StephanieSidley) February 27, 2018

It’s not about the flying. It’s a 17 hour girls trip over an ocean. Personally, if I ever have a baby, I’m not going to fly to Tokyo when I’m 8 months. Especially, if all my Sisters gave birth 4 to 5 weeks early. 😊 — Stephanie Sidley (@StephanieSidley) February 27, 2018

Per the Mayo Clinic, "generally, commercial air travel before week 36 of pregnancy is considered safe for women who have healthy pregnancies."

At eight months, Khloé should be around 32 weeks—meaning her trip to Japan hasn't hit the cut off. But even if it had, she presumably consulted with a doctor and knows how to responsibly take care of her own pregnancy without the internet weighing in.

As of now, Khloé hasn't commented on the backlash over her flight.