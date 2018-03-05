Kendall Jenner's Oscars Dress Was a Wardrobe Malfunction Waiting to Happen

Last night, Kendall Jenner showed up at the Vanity Fair Oscars party wearing what she might describe as a dress, but your mom would almost certainly call a shirt:

Getty Images

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

The physics on this thing are mind-boggling and, frankly, anxiety-inducing. How do you WALK in it?

Getty Images

How do you RAISE AN ARM?

Getty Images

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

How do you STAND?

Getty Images

She was caught tugging at her hemline a few times last night—because, again, anxiety—but the dress appears to have remained in place for most of the night:

Getty Images

And, if you thought there must be some magical contraption under there holding everything in place, well:

Getty Images

Those sheer panels say otherwise.