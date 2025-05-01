Kendall Jenner Pregames the 2025 Met Gala in a $14,170-Worth The Row Outfit
If this is her off-duty look, I can only imagine what Monday's event will bring.
The 2025 Met Gala, "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" is still several days away, but already, celebrities have begun their annual migration to New York City—Kendall Jenner among them.
Ahead of the year's biggest red carpet event, Jenner was busy repping her favorite label. While out for dinner at Cafe Zaffri on April 30, she wore a minimalistic ensemble designed entirely by The Row.
Channeling her best friend Hailey Bieber—who also just so happens to be in NYC for this year's Met Gala—she chose a $9,500 leather jacket as the focal point of her evening look. She zipped it all the way up, giving her look a subtle Parisian vibe. From there, Jenner added a bit of color contrast, with ivory wide-leg trousers and a pair of The Row's $920 Cybil Mules (another Bieber favorite).
This 'fit was a continuation of the black-and-white color story she's been embracing all week long. Earlier in the week, Jenner was photographed in the inverse of her late-night look. She wore a collarless white jacket, with tapered black pants and matching accessories—all from The Row.
Jenner joins stars like Florence Pugh, Doja Cat, Blake Lively, Anne Hathaway, and Dua Lipa, who all touched down in the Big Apple earlier this week. And, of course, each one has been steadily churning out looks every day since.
Lipa, likewise, went for posh professional staples, which she styled with mesh Gucci pumps. Pugh and Lively have both been neck-in-neck in a quick-change competition, each having churned out several looks on each day of their visit. And Hathaway, meanwhile, kept things casual in burgundy Adidas Sambas.
If these looks are only the smallest teaser of what's to come, Monday's looks will certainly be some of the best we've ever seen.
Kelsey (she/her) is a freelance fashion editor and writer, specializing in e-commerce and fashion news. With more than ten years of experience in digital media, Kelsey has a knack for turning top-performing content into top-selling content. At Marie Claire, she provides witty celeb style commentary, unpacking the style choices of stars like Zoë Kravitz, Dua Lipa, Selena Gomez, and her fashion superhero, Rihanna. When she’s not tracking the personal style of Hollywood’s elite, Kelsey also covers designer collabs and industry news.
Before taking her talents to Marie Claire, Kelsey was the Senior Fashion Editor at Bustle, where she oversaw the site’s fashion coverage and launched a successful luxury handbag series called Secure The Bag. Prior to Bustle, she came from a six-year stint at Seventeen, during which she managed the team’s fashion and beauty verticals and led e-commerce strategy. In her freelance era, Kelsey contributes to publications like InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Glamour, and more. She also offers consulting services and content creation, in addition to writing and editing. Follow @klstieg on Instagram for 'fit pics and travel recommendations.
