Kendall Jenner Pregames the 2025 Met Gala in a $14,170-Worth The Row Outfit

If this is her off-duty look, I can only imagine what Monday's event will bring.

Kendall Jenner wears a huge fluffy fur coat as a dress in Greenwich Village, New York
The 2025 Met Gala, "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" is still several days away, but already, celebrities have begun their annual migration to New York City—Kendall Jenner among them.

Ahead of the year's biggest red carpet event, Jenner was busy repping her favorite label. While out for dinner at Cafe Zaffri on April 30, she wore a minimalistic ensemble designed entirely by The Row.

Channeling her best friend Hailey Bieber—who also just so happens to be in NYC for this year's Met Gala—she chose a $9,500 leather jacket as the focal point of her evening look. She zipped it all the way up, giving her look a subtle Parisian vibe. From there, Jenner added a bit of color contrast, with ivory wide-leg trousers and a pair of The Row's $920 Cybil Mules (another Bieber favorite).

Kendall Jenner is seen outside Cafe Zaffri on April 30, 2025 in New York City.

Kendall Jenner continues her black-and-white theme, in a leather jacket and pants from The Row.

This 'fit was a continuation of the black-and-white color story she's been embracing all week long. Earlier in the week, Jenner was photographed in the inverse of her late-night look. She wore a collarless white jacket, with tapered black pants and matching accessories—all from The Row.

Jenner joins stars like Florence Pugh, Doja Cat, Blake Lively, Anne Hathaway, and Dua Lipa, who all touched down in the Big Apple earlier this week. And, of course, each one has been steadily churning out looks every day since.

Lipa, likewise, went for posh professional staples, which she styled with mesh Gucci pumps. Pugh and Lively have both been neck-in-neck in a quick-change competition, each having churned out several looks on each day of their visit. And Hathaway, meanwhile, kept things casual in burgundy Adidas Sambas.

Florence Pugh is seen in SoHo on April 30, 2025 in New York City.

Florence Pugh wears a white skirt suit on April 30 in New York City.

If these looks are only the smallest teaser of what's to come, Monday's looks will certainly be some of the best we've ever seen.

