The Cast of 'Game of Thrones' Went Out Drinking Together in Ireland Yesterday

The cast of Game of Thrones are close. And, now that more of them are finally getting to film scenes together, they're taking advantage of the opportunity for afterwork happy hour—you know, like coworkers do.

According to Winter Is Coming, showrunners David Benioff and Dan Weiss, along with stars Kit Harington, Emilia Clarke, Jacob Anderson, and Peter Dinklage (plus some bonus mystery people not identifiable from the pictures) were spotted having drinks together at Kelly’s Cellars pub in Belfast, Northern Ireland over the weekend.



As you may have noticed, Winter Is Coming. Or Coming Back. Or whatever.

But whatever it is, it was a pleasure to welcome some of the cast of Game of Thrones yesterday evening.

Because that's what they do.

They drink. And they know things. pic.twitter.com/UyhlYHb9NY — Kelly's Cellars (@kellyscellars) March 4, 2018

The pub tweeted a picture of the smiling cast and crew, along with a caption that proves the person in charge of the account is quite the GOT fan.

Kelly's Cellars is central to many of the show's primary filming locations (Winterfell is filmed 30 minutes northwest in Moneyglass, Magheramorne Quarry, which doubles as Castle Black, is 30 minutes north, and the King’s Landing set is just around the corner from the pub), making it a natural meeting place when the cast and crew are looking to unwind.