The Reason Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Skipped Easter With the Royal Family

The royal family celebrated Easter at St. George's Chapel in Windsor this morning, but Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were noticeably absent from the celebrations.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Of course, the couple are due to get married at St. George's Chapel on May 19, but they skipped this morning's Easter church service, presumably to eat some chocolate eggs at home.

Hello! reports that "the lovebirds were most likely enjoying some downtime out of the public eye." As their wedding is constantly a hot topic right now, it's possible that Prince Harry and Markle eschewed the public event in favor of a quiet Easter at home.

Getty Images

However, Prince Harry has attended Easter church services in the past:

Getty Images

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Several members of the royal family were in attendance at the Easter morning church service with Queen Elizabeth II. Prince William and Kate Middleton were spotted arriving late at the service. Middleton, who is currently pregnant with her third child and due to give birth later this month, wore a simple yet chic dark coat, with a dark brown hat, to the service. She looked happy to be partaking in Easter celebrations with her family.

Other royals spotted attending church included Prince Edward and his wife, the Countess of Wessex, and Prince Andrew's daughters, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie.

According to Hello!, the Queen met with local children after the church service, and was presented with a bunch of flowers by them:

Getty Images

And to commemorate Maundy Thursday this week, also at St. George's Chapel, Queen Elizabeth II presented several pensioners with commemorative gifts and coins.

